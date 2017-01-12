MCMH celebrates five-star rating

News Feature

Last April, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) changed its quality rating system to be based on one through five stars. Maine Coast Memorial Hospital announced in a news release that it received a five-star rating for the most recent period of measures, which were released on December 20. Maine Coast Memorial Hospital was one of only 112 hospitals in the United States to earn a five-star overall hospital quality rating, and the only hospital in Maine to reach this benchmark for the period.



In 2015, CMS started providing star ratings to help consumers compare hospitals more easily. The rating is based on reported data of 64 quality measures from seven categories, including safety of care, readmissions, and effectiveness of care. Because of the complexity involved in measuring quality for healthcare, the results can be complicated for consumers to understand, the new release states, and the five-star rating system summarizes the complex information already available on the CMS public website into a single measurement.



All hospitals are constantly looking for ways to improve quality and safety, the CMS measures help hospitals target areas of focus to effectively improve care. To learn more, visit medicare.gov/hospitalcompare.

