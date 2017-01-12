Island Community Center eyes new projects through collaboration

News Feature

by Rich Hewitt

The Island Community Center is setting out a new course of action that includes more interaction with other island organizations and a more aggressive effort to attract funding for its programs.



ICC representatives January 9 described the organization’s accomplishments in the past year and outlined plans for the future.



“It’s been a busy year, a fun year,” said ICC Board President Nat Barrows. “We’ve made a difference in a lot of people’s lives through some new programs.”



Some of those programs were made possible by working with other island groups, said executive director Jeannie Hatch.



Barrows emphasized that the ICC is a community organization, a fact highlighted by the more than 800 hours of volunteer service the local board members provided last year and the 4,500 hours of volunteer time from more than 60 community members.



Barrows presented the selectmen with a written report that he said was more detailed than the year-end report that regularly appears in the town report. He said that through donations and funding from the towns and other sources, the center has completed about $40,000 worth of improvements to the center in the past two years, including renovations to the ladies bathroom and to the Greenlaw Room and improvements to the gym lighting and the floor. The group plans to spend an additional $12,000 in the coming year to replace the existing fuel tanks and make improvements to the community room.



The report also outlines existing programs offered to community members of all ages and its plans to add new programs in the future. Barrows said the board will continue to work on the report so that it will provide a clear and detailed picture of the work the ICC does in the communities. It will be part of a “capacity building” effort, he said, that has already included new bookkeeping procedures and a revamped website that includes a donor portal.



“People will be able to donate directly there on the website,” Barrows said. “The theory is that the easier you make it for people to donate, the more money you’ll get.”



Improving funding is also part of the capacity building effort. According to the report, the center’s endowment provided $12,420 in 2016. Barrows said the board is looking at ways to realize more income from that endowment.



Local taxpayer support and support from local donations has been a “big deal” for the community center, Barrows said, noting that the towns provide about 22 percent of the center’s income. He added, however, that in order to continue to add programming, the center needs to attract additional funding from different sources. As the board refines the report, they will use it to appeal to other donors, he said.



“We’ve got to play in a different arena,” Barrows said. “We need to appeal to different types of granting organizations and a report like this will help us. We need to be able to say ‘this is who we are and what we are doing.’”



The board also is working to give itself more tools to work with. The ICC has joined a statewide nonprofit association that will serve as a resource for the board and for staff. Specifically, they hope to get training for Hatch in grant writing.



Although the report included the 2016 budget, selectmen noted that it did not include a detailed end of the year accounting. They also wanted to see more details on the number of programs and the number of people participating in those programs.



Information on both those items will be available, Hatch said. The end of the year spending figures were not all accounted for when the report was put together, she said.

