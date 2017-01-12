Delayed Falls Bridge design process inches forward

News Feature

Clockwise from rear left, Blue Hill Selectmen Jim Schatz, Vaughn Leach and Chairman John Bannister, MDOT program manager Wayne Frankhauser Jr., and project manager Andrew Lathe, and Federal Highway Administration administrator Cheryl Martin and environmental engineer Cassandra Chase discusses the Falls Bridge design process.

by Anne Berleant

Just past halfway through a January 4 Falls Bridge meeting between Blue Hill selectmen and Maine Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration representatives, Chairman John Bannister literally threw up his hands.



“I don’t like it but I understand…and I’m ready to go along, go along to get along, because we need a bridge,” he said.



Bannister was reacting to a citizen advisory committee, mandated by MDOT and FHA, to provide input and feedback for the decision making process. Selectmen pushed back at the proposed outside facilitator, which they said bypassed local government, and the necessity of the committee itself.



The 90-year-old Falls Bridge, an historic gateway into South Blue Hill and Brooklin tagged over two years ago for replacement or repair by MDOT and stuck in a design quagmire ever since, was the subject of two public meetings in 2014 and 2015. At that time, the decision seemed simpler: a new bridge or a repaired bridge.



“As we continued to uncover archaeological issues, environmental issues, we were forced to take a step back,” MDOT Project Manager Andrew Lathe told selectmen. And, with federal money comes “federal requirements we have to follow. It turns this into a process.”



Schatz called the proposed committee “a terribly wasteful process.”



He will, however, serve as its facilitator, with all three selectmen monitoring the process closely as a team, he said after the meeting.



Selectmen have held that since the final design decision lies with MDOT and FHA, the committee is an unnecessary delay to starting the project.



“The wild card here is that there are many other constraints that we don’t understand now that may lead this project,” MDOT Engineer and Program Manager Wayne Frankhauser Jr. explained, with the new design process to extend through 2017 and, perhaps, 2018.



The state and federal officials declined to share any specific constraints, saying that information would be shared as part of the advisory committee process.



“Although the ultimate decision resides with us, I hope we never have to throw down that hammer and say ‘no,’” FHA Environmental Engineer Cassandra Chase said.



Selectmen are now compiling a list of potential committee members to send to Lathe, drawing from emergency and municipal services, local businesses, and neighboring property owners.

