Stonington Originally published in Castine Patriot, January 12, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, January 12, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, January 12, 2017 Area’s youngest actors take the stage in Stonington

The holiday season may be winding down, but the Stonington Opera House is staying busy with two packed weeks of programming, culminating in the first ever performances of PlayPen Youth Theatre, Opera House Arts’ new children’s theater initiative.



On Saturday, January 14, and Sunday, January 15, at 3 p.m., 10 of the island and peninsula’s youngest actors will take to the stage to present a new adaptation of The Bremen Town Musicians. The performances are the culmination of a nine-week after-school theater camp for students ages 6-10, created in partnership between Opera House Arts, the Island Community Center and the Reach Performing Arts Center. The genesis of the program came directly from the parents themselves.



“Last year, Opera House Arts began hosting our series of family-friendly Community Days, like Holiday Hoopla and Stonington Spooktacular,” Producing Artistic Director Meg Taintor said in a news release. “At these events, we heard time and again from parents who were looking for opportunities for their kids to explore the stage. PlayPen Youth Theatre is our attempt to fill that need.”



The script, which has been developed by Joshua McCarey, OHA’s Education Associate, is tailored to the students in the performance. The play tells the story of a group of misfit animals who succeed by working together and taking care of each other, and it has provided opportunities for young actors to discuss and engage in ideas of teamwork, fair play and collaboration.



January also marks the first Harbor Residencies of 2017. Launched in 2016, the Harbor Residency Program is an initiative of the Opera House that welcomes emerging artists from around the country to Stonington to build and develop new theatrical works. Residents are provided with housing and workspace, and each residency culminates with a free showing of the work they have developed.



Over the course of two weeks, Maizy Scarpa, Clara Strauch, and John Hadden have developed a new folk musical. Culminating with a free workshop showing on Thursday, January 12, at 7 p.m., Wayward Home is about a family’s quest for home. Through original folk music and fantastical storytelling, a trio of performers untangle a universal tale of love, loss, and rebirth, and delve into the heart of the question, “How do we learn to live when the world turns upside down?”



In addition to collaborating on the musical, Hadden has also developed a new script about sex, drugs, and the end of the world in 1969, at John DeLorean’s Malibu beach house.



For more information on PlayPen Youth Theatre or the Harbor Residency program, email director@operahousearts.org, visit operahousearts.org, or call 367-2788.

