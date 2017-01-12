News Feature

Stonington Originally published in Island Ad-Vantages, January 12, 2017 Alden hailed as ‘Hero of the Seas’ for work in fisheries

by Anne Berleant

Robin Alden, Penobscot East Resource Center executive director and co-founder, was named a Peter Benchley Ocean Awards “Hero of the Seas” on January 10. The award is given to a marine grassroots activist who has made a major and long-term commitment to improving the quality of our seas and the communities that depend on them.



“It’s just stunning,” Alden said from the PERC conference room on Atlantic Avenue in Stonington.



The award is one of 10 awards given by the international Peter Benchley Ocean Awards that acknowledge outstanding achievement across many sectors of society leading to the protection of the ocean, coasts and communities, according to a PERC press release.



“This is a great time for the award,” Alden said. “Fisheries are at a turning point because climate change is forcing fishery regulators to face the fact that the ocean changes all the time. Constant change makes real time, on-the-ground observation so much more important than the old approach of primarily depending upon abundance predictions. We—fishermen, scientists and regulators—have to learn how to learn and act together.”



The awards are named in honor of Peter Benchley, author of Jaws, to “celebrate the life and legacy of a man who spent more than 40 years educating the public and expanding public awareness of the importance of protecting sharks and ocean ecosystems,” reads the press release.



Alden was publisher and editor of Commercial Fisheries News for 20 years, co-founder of the Maine Fishermen’s Forum and Maine Commissioner of Marine Resources from 1995-1997. She co-founded PERC in 2003.

