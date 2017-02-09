Young artists to show work at Blue Hill Library

News Feature

The Open-Air Arts Initiative has announced its first show, at the Blue Hill Public Library’s Britton Gallery, for the month of February. The Open-Air Arts Initiative is a collaboration between the Blue Hill Heritage Trust and Cynthia Winings Gallery. Its mission is to use nature to ignite creativity in the young people who live on the Blue Hill Peninsula, according to a news release.



A public reception for the exhibit, Inspired by Nature, will be held on Saturday, February 11, from 3 to 5 p.m. Come learn more about Open-Air Arts Initiative, meet some of the artists who submitted works for this year’s show and find out how to participate and submit works in the next exhibit.



The Open-Air Arts Initiative is a self-driven program, in which school-aged people (pre-K through grade 12) on the peninsula may visit any Blue Hill Heritage Trust trail or conservation property and create something that expresses their inspiration from and connection to that place. All participants’ work, once submitted, will be displayed and celebrated at an art show in the next year.



For more information, visit openairarts.org or contact Chrissy at Blue Hill Heritage Trust, 374-5118.

