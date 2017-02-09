Rock & Roll history presented by Surry resident

News Feature

by Faith DeAmbrose

With the likes of Elvis Presley, Little Richard and Chuck Berry contributing to the “Righteous Roots of Rock & Roll,” the music, as presented by Surry resident John Curtis in a presentation of the same name, will explore ways in which the genre shaped the culture and the culture shaped the music.



In a two-part presentation held at Ellsworth City Hall on February 14 and 21, Curtis will look at a time in history when segregation was entrenched and the roots of rock and roll took hold on American culture. “At that time in a rigidly segregated America, few people outside the African American community realized that this ‘new’ music was largely inspired by and modeled after black gospel music and its practitioners, who had been performing to wide acclaim in the black community for decades,” writes Curtis in a press release.



According to information provided by Curtis, the lecture is part of the Downeast Senior College lecture series, which takes place from 12 to 1 p.m. on February 14 and 21. Participants are invited to bring a bagged lunch to this free event.



For more information, contact MJ Smith at 667-8049.

