Peninsula Free Health changes hours

News Feature

Peninsula Free Health Services, providing free health care to the uninsured in our region, is changing its hours to better accommodate people who work until 5 p.m. or whose transportation is not available until then. The new hours are from 3 to 6 p.m. every Monday, beginning February 20.



The clinic is also now open every Monday except for Christmas Day to better serve its patients instead of being closed on all major holidays.



You do not need an appointment, but if you have a certain time that is more convenient for your schedule, call the clinic at 374-5585 and leave a message stating your name and the date and time you want your appointment. You will receive a confirmation call in return. You may also call this number with any questions or recommendations you have, or like us on Facebook (Peninsulafreehealth).



Peninsula Free Health is looking for additional volunteer nurses and hopes the new hours will better fit nurses’ schedules as well as those of patients.



Peninsula Free Health Services is located at 26 Hinckley Ridge Road, Blue Hill, adjacent to the Union 93 school superintendent’s office and just .9 miles from the Blue Hill traffic circle.

