FairPoint Communications completes upgrade in Castine

News Feature

FairPoint Communications recently completed the installation of new technology in its central office in Castine bringing the availability of greater broadband speed to more than 1,350 locations served by this facility.



“High speed internet access fuels Maine’s economic engine by unlocking new ways to be more productive, compete for business far past the storefront, and enable learning beyond the confines of a classroom,” Mike Reed, FairPoint’s Maine State President, said in a news release. “Our team has been extremely busy over the past year completing broadband projects that bring critical improvements to the ‘last mile’ of FairPoint’s network. We are pleased that this project will improve the internet experience for our customers in Castine.”



The network upgrade included adding Ethernet high speed equipment to the Castine central office, enabling more customers to achieve the full speed potential of the FairPoint’s next-generation network. In telecommunications, a central office is the building where residential and business lines are connected.



Portions of numerous streets in Castine now qualify for download speeds of up to 25 Mbps, based on the distance from the customer location to FairPoint’s servicing equipment, which is more than sufficient speed to smoothly stream high-definition video, telecommute or browse the web, according to FairPoint.

