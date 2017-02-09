News Feature

Blue Hill Originally published in Castine Patriot, February 9, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, February 9, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, February 9, 2017 Blue Hill Memorial Hospital buys CT scanner

Blue Hill Memorial Hospital’s diagnostic imaging team welcomes the new scanner; from left, Laurie Ankrom, Melissa Eaton, Autumn Staples and Cheryl Gray.

On December 12, Blue Hill Memorial Hospital started using a new state-of-the-art CT (computed tomography) scanner. CT scans are diagnostic medical tests that produce multiple cross-section images of inside the body to examine and evaluate injuries from trauma, detect cancers, assess results of a surgery, diagnose vascular diseases, and more, according to a recent news release from the hospital.



“We now can offer our patients much faster CT scans with reduced number of breath holds and significantly higher quality images,” Jewel Brown, Diagnostic Imaging Manager for Blue Hill Memorial Hospital, said in the release.



With this new scanner, BHMH will have the option to offer additional types of testing in the future, such as CT angiography, helping to diagnose and evaluate blood vessel disease or related conditions, such as aneurysms or blockages.



For more information regarding BHMH’s diagnostic imaging programs and services, contact your primary care provider.

