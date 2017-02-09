Blue Hill Concert Association presents Decoda trio

News Feature

The second concert of the Blue Hill Concert Association’s 2017 Winter Season will feature Decoda, a trio of flute (Catherine Gregory), cello (Caitlin Sullivan) and piano (David Kaplan). The concert begins at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 12, at the First Congregational Church in Blue Hill.



These virtuosic musicians are drawn from the renowned Ensemble ACJW fellowship program, created by The Juilliard School and Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute. They are committed to creating music for social justice and to help empower vulnerable and disenfranchised voices, according to a news release.



Their program is called Folk Song, in tribute to music and cultures which came before them. It will feature Martinu’s “Variations on a Slovak Theme,” “Four Pre-Inca Sketches” by Frank, “Oblivion” by Piazzolla, and as a nod to traditional Hungarian rhythms, Haydn’s “Trio No. 39 in G major” “The Gypsy.”



The wonderful acoustics and splendor of the First Congregational Church in Blue Hill is the perfect venue to enjoy the enthusiasm and excitement of these renowned young artists, the release states.



Tickets for this concert are available at the door or online at bluehillconcertassociation.org. Students are always admitted free of charge. For more information about this and upcoming concerts, visit the website or phone 367-2918.

