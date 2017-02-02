News Feature

Blue Hill Originally published in Castine Patriot, February 2, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, February 2, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, February 2, 2017 Want to weigh-in in Washington?

by Anne Berleant

Each November, people across Maine vote for the candidate they feel best represents their political viewpoints. But weighing in on politics doesn’t have to stop on Election Day. Citizens may call, write or email representatives in Augusta and Washington, D.C., to urge a specific action, praise a job well done, or raise a concern or issue. Advice from former congressional staffers and others posting on social media and websites note that telephone calls may be the most effective means of contact.



Speaker of the House

H-232 The Capitol, Washington, D.C. 20515; (202) 225-0600

speaker.gov/contact



U.S. Capitol senate switchboard: (202) 224-3121. An operator will connect you with the senate office you request.



Senator Susan Collins (Republican)

413 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510; (202) 224-2523

68 Sewall Street, Room 507. Augusta, ME 04330, (207) 622-8414

Email at collins.senate.gov/contact



Senator Angus King Jr. (Independent)

133 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510; (202) 224-5344

Gabriel Dr Suite 3, Augusta, ME 04330, (207) 622-8292

Email at king.senate.gov/contact



Representative Chellie Pingree (Democrat)

2162 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515; (202) 225-6116

Portland: (207) 774-5019; 1-888-862-6500

Email at pingree.house.gov/contact/



Representative Bruce Poliquin (Republican)

1208 Longworth House Office Building

Washington, DC 20515;(202) 225-6306

Bangor: (207) 942-0583

Email at poliquin.house.gov/contact

