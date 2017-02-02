Penboscot Bay Press Compass Logo

Originally published in The Weekly Packet, February 2, 2017
Surry opens its nomination process

by Faith DeAmbrose

Nomination papers are available February 2 in Surry.

Open is one three-year seat on the board of selectmen (also serving as assessor and overseer of the poor), currently held by Steve Bemiss.

There are two open three-year school board seats, currently held by Joan Welgoss and Marlene Tallent.

Papers can be obtained from the town clerk and are due back by 4 p.m. March 7.

Surry’s town meeting will begin with elections on Friday, April 21, with polls open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The business portion of the meeting will reconvene at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 24 at the elementary school.


