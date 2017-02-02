Nominations close in Penobscot

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

Nominations to fill the open municipal and school board seats in Penobscot closed Tuesday, with each race going uncontested.



Charles Brenton is seeking reelection for another three-year term on the school board, as is Anne Hayes-Grillow to fill her respective seat for another term.



Longtime Road Commissioner William Hutchins seeks reelection for another two-year term.



Philip Rapp is running for a vacant seat on the board of selectmen for a three-year term. That seat is currently held by Stanley Shorey, who took out papers for the position but has since decided not to return them.

