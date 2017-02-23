Stonington voters to decide moratorium, drug program, parking

News Feature

by Rich Hewitt

With a proposed municipal budget of $1,620,673, showing an overall increase of $19,682 from the current budget, voters in Stonington will head to town meeting Monday, March 6, to decide on 81 warrant articles and elect its municipal and school officials.



A small municipal budget increase in the town of Stonington represents efforts by the selectmen to ease the impact of town operations on the taxpayers. Selectmen said they would have preferred a flat budget with no increase and, although some accounts saw unavoidable increases, they trimmed other accounts in an effort to offset those increases.



Among the increased accounts are:

• $25,525 increase in the transfer station account reflecting hikes in transportation and tipping fees to PERC and increases in transfer station wages;

• $26,000 increase in town office wages and health insurance;

• $20,000 petitioned article to help fund an island-wide opiate/heroin education and treatment program (see below);

• $6,000 to fund enforcement of parking regulation (see below).



Those increases were offset by decreases in several accounts including:

• $27,500 decrease in road maintenance;

• $7,500 decrease in public works;

• $4,500 decrease in town hall maintenance.



Other issues in the town warrant include:



Marijuana

Voters will be asked to enact a moratorium ordinance that would put on hold any retail marijuana activities, including social clubs and retail stores. If enacted, the moratorium would last for six months.



At a recent meeting, selectmen discussed the need for the moratorium, which some questioned in light of the state’s delay of the retail sales portion of Maine’s new recreational marijuana law. Voters passed a referendum question in November making recreational marijuana use legal in the state. That law went into effect in January, but the state has delayed allowing retail sales and associated activities, for at least a year in order to give the Legislature time to develop laws to regulate the new industry.



Selectman Evelyn Duncan, however, said the local moratorium is necessary in order to give the town time to develop its own rules regarding marijuana retail sales. She pointed out that if the state moratorium ends and someone presents a proposal for a retail shop, the town has no regulation as to where or how that shop can operate.



“We don’t have any kind of regulation,” she said. “Someone could come in with a plan to have it someplace we don’t want it. We have no idea yet what we want or what anybody wants.”



Although Town Manager Kathleen Billings pointed out that voters in Stonington had approved the recreational marijuana referendum in November, she agreed that the moratorium was necessary.



“We need to make sure we know everything we need to know,” she said.



Billings said she and Code Enforcement Officer Judy Jenkins will attend educational sessions on the new marijuana law and that she will likely propose that the selectmen appoint a local committee to draft a town retail marijuana ordinance.



Island opiate/heroin program

A newly formed island group, the Opiate-Free Island Partnership Task Force, soon to be its own nonprofit organization, petitioned the towns of Stonington and Deer Isle to allocate $20,000 each to help fund a comprehensive approach to tackling the island opiate addiction problem. If approved, the town funds would be added to funds from the Island Health and Wellness Foundation and the Deer Isle-Stonington school department. Organizers have indicated that this will likely be an annual request.



The task force plans to develop a comprehensive strategic plan to battle opiate addiction on the island that would bring new and existing efforts under one umbrella. The effort will focus on four key areas: education particularly in the island schools, treatment and recovery, communications and awareness, and law enforcement.



Education efforts at the schools will include the addition of the Every 15 Minutes anti-drunk driving program and the return of the D.A.R.E. program to the schools in the fall.



Parking Enforcement

The budget includes $6,000 for parking enforcement as recommended by a parking committee which last year reviewed the parking situation downtown. Included in those recommendations were plans for designated off-Main Street parking for downtown employees and an ambitious project to create new parking spaces at the town ball field.



The proposal also included imposing a four-hour parking limit on Hagen Dock, Stinson Park, and Main Street from the Dry Dock to Atlantic Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week during the peak season. At the time, the committee members stressed that their recommendations, particularly the parking limits, would not be effective if they were not enforced.



The selectmen have not yet incorporated any of the parking recommendations into the town’s parking ordinance, and the vote on allocating funds for parking enforcement could be an indication of town support for those measures.



“If people say no [to the $6,000], there’s no sense in making changes to the parking ordinances,” Selectman John Robbins said at a recent meeting.



The $6,000, which would be taken from the town’s rainy day fund, would fund specific parking patrols by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office in addition to the regular patrols the town pays for.



Spending Surplus



The selectmen have recommended spending $330,000 from the town’s surplus account to fund three major projects in town this year. They propose spending $200,000 on improvements at the transfer station including the purchase a new compactor, and the associated electrical and concrete work as well as a new building to house it; purchase a new plastics baler for the recycling building and repairs to the existing 25-year-old compactor.



Another $100,000 from surplus will be used to for improvements to the sidewalks and drainage along Main Street from Thurlow’s Hill to Hagen Dock. The remaining $30,000 will be used to replace the roof shingles on the town hall.



Municipal Budget: $1,620,673

Budget increase : $19,682

Warrant Articles: 81

Voting: 8 a.m.-noon, Monday, March 6, at the Town Office (upstairs)

Town Meeting: 3 p.m., Monday, March 6, at the Town Office,(upstairs)

NOTE: Deadline for requesting absentee ballots is March 1.

