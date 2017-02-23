Two candidates seek seats on the Stonington Board of Selectmen

News Feature

by Rich Hewitt

A former selectman and an incumbent, John Steed and John Robbins, respectively, are the two candidates this year to fill two open seats on the board of selectmen. Incumbent selectman Richard Larrabee chose not to seek reelection.



John Robbins

John Robbins served three terms as selectman between 2001 and 2010 and returned to the board last year to serve when a seat was left vacant. He said he’s running this year because it’s important for townspeople to be involved in the town government.



“If local people don’t get involved, who’s going to do it?” he said.



Robbins said there were some unfinished projects the town has been working on that he’d like to see completed, including Hagen Dock and the parking issue.



Work has been halted for the winter at Hagen Dock and the first phase of the project is expected to be completed this spring. The selectmen have a report from the town parking committee and have included funding in this year’s budget to begin to implement their recommendations.



“We do have a problem with parking three months of the year,” he said. “A lot of people put a lot of time in on that report and we need to follow up on that.”



Robbins also cited the opiate problem in town and throughout the state. A local group has petitioned the two island towns to put up $20,000 each to help fund an opiate education and treatment program on the island. While he said the town did need to find a way to tackle that issue, he said he opposed using tax dollars to do it.



“I’m against asking taxpayers to fund it,” he said. “There must be another way without putting it on the taxpayers.”



Although Robbins noted that the town has some big ticket items it will have to deal with in the future, including a new roof on the community center building, he said that he remains concerned about the impact of the town budget, town projects and the school budget on taxpayers. He said he particularly worries about how budget increases will affect older residents who are on fixed incomes.



“We don’t want to tax them out of their homes,” he said. “We have a responsibility to these people.”



John Steed John Steed grew up in town, returned after attending college and moved away again to Philadelphia where he worked for the city for a time, including a stint as a public defender. He returned about five years ago with his daughter and now works as an attorney with the law office of Ellen Best in Blue Hill and Stonington.



Steed previously served as selectman and said it is important to be involved in the town affairs.



“The town needs someone to do this,” he said. “I have a useful skill set at this point and I want to help and be a good citizen.”



Parking and the budget are two issues that stand out for him.



“Parking is a problem in Stonington,”he said. “We have a plan now for what we would like to have in the future and we’ll need to work on that.”



The budget is always an issue, he said, and “we need to find ways to keep that sensible.”



Steed added that affordable housing remains an important issue for those living on the island, as does reliable employment.



“We need good jobs and we need a good, skilled workforce,” he said.

