Tax impact flat in Deer Isle municipal budget

by Monique Labbe

The 2017-18 Deer Isle municipal budget has an increase of almost $100,000 this year, but the increase to property taxes is up by less than 1 percent, according to Selectman Lewis Ellis.



This year’s budget, totaled at $1,278,203, is up $94,880, or 8 percent, compared to last year’s $1,183,323. Because of funds from surplus, auto excise taxes, tree growth and state block grants, the selectmen were able to keep the tax impact low, at .007 percent.



“We got $18,000 in tree growth [tax penalty] this year, $43,000 in excise taxes, $1,000 from the state block grant and we had $24,000 in surplus,” said Ellis. “We were able to use that money to keep taxes down.”



One of the increases to the budget is an additional $16,000 for town employee health insurance. Ellis explained that if town employees works at least 20 hours a week, the town is required to offer them health insurance. The increase is due to the addition of a staff member taking the benefit.



New paving projects, including work on the Eggemoggin and Sunshine roads are the reason for the tarring and patching account to increase by $31,000. The town raised about $92,000 for that account last year, compared to this year’s recommended amount of $123,000.



“We need to catch up a bit,” said Ellis. “There are some projects that need our attention.”



The town is also looking to add $40,000 to its capital reserve fund to purchase a new fire truck. The town currently has $151,000 in that account. The cost of a new truck is about $330,000, said Ellis, noting that the difference could be made up with a bank loan.



The transfer station article on the warrant is down $26,000, as the town approved that amount at last year’s town meeting for the purchase of a new compactor.



The town equipment fund is down $30,000, as Ellis noted that last year the town spent only $15,000 of its budgeted $50,000.



“[Road Commissioner] Bert [Schmidt] has been doing a lot of the repair work so we don’t have to send the equipment out, we’ve upgraded our trucks and the roads are in better condition,” said Ellis.



A new article on the warrant this year is a request of $20,000 towards dealing with opiate abuse and addiction in Deer Isle and Stonington. A similar article is on the Stonington warrant. If approved by both towns, half of the $40,000 total would be used for substance abuse treatment, and half for substance abuse and addiction education in the elementary and high schools, with the school reallocating an additional $20,000 and Island Health and Wellness Foundation adding $10,000.



The request comes from a citizens’ petition originating from the newly formed Opiate-Free Island Partnership Task Force, a island-wide community group, expected to form a non-profit, whose stated mission is to coordinate and fund local efforts to tackle the issue of addiction in both communities.



“That one will be an interesting one,” said Ellis. “It might be the only article that goes to a secret ballot vote.”



Polls in Deer Isle open at 7:30 a.m. to 11:30, with the town meeting scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, March 6.



Municipal Budget: 1,278,203

Increase: $94,880

Warrant articles: municipal 70

Voting: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 Monday, March 6, at the town office.

Business Meeting: 2 p.m., Monday, March 6 at the town office.

