News Feature

Sedgwick Originally published in The Weekly Packet, February 23, 2017 Sedgwick voters will address more than budgets at town meeting Retail marijuana, charter commission, and a new fire truck

by Anne Berleant

When town meeting opens on Friday, March 3, at 12:45 p.m., citizens will be asked to vote on two referendum questions: whether to create a charter commission and whether to reinstate the school budget validation referendum process. Selectmen presented both as straw poll questions at the November election and received a favorable response.



Voters will also choose between incumbent Neil Davis and Michael Sheahan for first selectman, and vote in two uncontested races, to reelect Michele Levesque to the school board and Cynthia Reilly as town treasurer. All positions are three-year terms.



When citizens reconvene Saturday morning at the elementary school, they will vote on a proposed retail marijuana moratorium ordinance, which would ban retail cultivation and sales and marijuana social clubs for 180 days; whether to finance a new firetruck; whether to allow a commercial timber harvest on Walker Pond (contingent on Brooksville voter approval); and municipal and school budgets.



The Sedgwick eighth grade class will sell baked goods and coffee as a fundraiser for their class trip to Washington, D.C.



Municipal budget up a bit

Sixty-four warrant articles concern municipal affairs and budget requests. The proposed budget equals $863,447, an increase of $22,437 or 2.7 percent, through taxation and/or appropriation. The budget committee specifically recommends $61,865 be appropriated from surplus, including $20,000 for the Sedgwick-Brooksville Town Landing at Walker Pond reserve account and $20,000 for the Fire Equipment Maintenance Reserve Account.



Nineteen separate requests from local nonprofit agencies account for $43,511. The largest is a $19,650 request from Peninsula Ambulance Corps, the smallest is a $100 request from Maine Public Broadcasting Network.



The adjustment to the mill rate won’t be known immediately, Town Clerk Cindy Reilly said, but “will depend, again, on how the vote goes, what the total valuation is, and what deductions (revenue) we will use to offset what we need to raise, and finally, what the selectmen choose for an overlay.”



Fire truck financing

The fire department seeks to replace a 30-year-old pumper truck, financing it through a seven-year bond and a reserve account.



“We have a good [truck] rotation set up,” Fire Chief David Carter said. “We have 10 years between each truck. By [30 years], they’re a little outdated and you might have some problems with them.”



Carter and selectmen have discussed the best way to finance the purchase, and two warrant articles handle the anticipated $330,000 cost.



Article 39 asks voters to approve a $180,000, seven-year bond that will total just over $200,000, at an interest rate of 3 percent.



Article 41 requests taking $150,000 from the Fire Equipment Reserve Account to cover the cost of the new fire truck chassis and any additional costs, and just about depletes the reserve. Article 40 addresses that by requesting $30,000 for the reserve account, taking $20,000 from surplus and raising $10,000 through taxation.



Carter said that the Deer Isle Fire Department is also requesting a new pumper, and both departments have agreed on a purchase through Four Guys Company of Pennsylvania, which will discount each truck $7,500 if a joint purchase contract is signed. In addition, the company offers a 30-year body warranty and has a good reputation.



“We did a lot of work, we looked at six different manufacturers,” Carter said. “It wasn’t the cheapest…[but] this seemed to be the best deal for the town.”



If approved, Sedgwick would receive its new pumper truck in spring 2018.



Sedgwick 2017-18 town meeting

Voting: Friday, March 3, 1-6 p.m., Town House.

Business meeting: Saturday, March 4, 9 a.m., Sedgwick Elementary School

Proposed Ordinances: Moratorium Ordinance On Retail Marijuana Establishments and Retail Marijuana Stores and Retail Marijuana Social Clubs

Referendum Questions: To establish a Charter Commission; to require a school budget validation referendum vote

Of interest: Articles 39-41, on funding the purchase of a new firetruck; article 45, commercial timber harvest on Walker Pond lot.



Proposed municipal budget: $863,447

Increase: $22,437 - 2.7 percent.

Budget committee: Recommends $61,865 from surplus.

Effect on taxation: Unknown.

