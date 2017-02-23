Rapp looks to claim seat on Penobscot board of selectmen

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

After 25 years of service on the Penobscot board of selectmen, Stanley Shorey is hanging up his hat, leaving an open seat in the selectmen’s office. Philip Rapp has decided to take on the role, running uncontested for a three-year term. Rapp has been a resident of Penobscot in a full-time capacity since 2013, moving from Hampden. Rapp recently talked to the Castine Patriot about his candidacy.



Why are you running?

“We have met many good people since we moved here, it’s the kind of place we want to live. I retired several years ago and figured there are only so many things I can do in a day before I start getting tired at looking at the four walls of my house. I want to give back to the town and am interested in how it all operates, and I think I have a few years left in me to make an impact.”



What is an issue you would like to see prioritized?

“I think one of the big issues in many small towns is an aging population. We need to look at justifying keeping the school, and figuring out if that’s right for the community. The nursing home situation is a big thing here right now, too, in terms of jobs. Aquaculture is a priority in our town right now, too, especially for residents that live around the bay. I don’t have a position on these topics either way, but I’m interested in being a part of that process.”



What makes you qualified?

“I retired from a long career in government as a civil engineer. I worked in that career for 30 years, even working at the federal level. I was never a politician, but I worked with state, local and even tribal governments. I feel like I have a feel for getting in a room and listening to people’s opinions even when they’re on a different spectrum. I know how to share my opinions as well, tally up what everyone is saying and then work toward a solution.”



William Hutchins looks to continue as the road commissioner, running unopposed for the position.



Charles Brenton is seeking reelection for another three-year term on the school board, as is Anne Hayes-Grillow to fill her respective seat for another term.



The Penobscot town meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7. Elections will take place Monday, March 6 from 8 am. to 8 p.m.

