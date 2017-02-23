News Feature

Our Community Originally published in Castine Patriot, February 23, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, February 23, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, February 23, 2017 Resources thin for opiate-addicted parents Medication available, group support not as much

by Anne Berleant

Addiction doesn’t end with parenthood, as the rising number of children placed in foster care because of parental drug abuse indicates.



In 2012, 1,325 Maine children were in foster care. That number today is over 2,000, with 60 percent of children placed with the Department of Health and Human Services because of substance abuse by parents, DHHS Commissioner Mary Mayhew said in a July press conference.



Once DHHS opens a case file for a child, stemming from a parent’s drug abuse, treatment services become available to the parent, overseen by a caseworker and/or the court.



But not all parents in need of treatment end up under the supervision of a state agency. In fact, that is typically what an addicted parent tries to avoid.



“The drug culture is one where people try to keep quiet. They don’t want to let people know because they’re so afraid that services will find out. There’s not a lot of trust factor,” said Denise Black, Healthy Acadia’s Drug Free Communities Project Coordinator, which works primarily on drug prevention programs.



For a parent seeking outpatient treatment, there are a few options. Open Door Recovery in Ellsworth offers a non-medication assisted program, and, with DHHS, operates Hill House, where women can live with their young children while going through outpatient treatment.



Aroostook Mental Health Center’s Ellsworth office works with local hospitals to detox patients and to place them in outpatient programs, such as the medication-assisted program available at Island Family Medicine in Stonington.



“About half of my [treatment] patients are young women with children, which shocks a lot of people,” Island Family Medicine’s Dr. Charles Zelnick said.



Zelnick is one of two doctors who provides medication-assisted opiate treatment at the practice. He has had about 15 to 16 patients since the program started five years ago, he said, and about half are referred to treatment by DHHS or through the courts.



The medication used is the opioid replacement drug Suboxone. Monthly counseling and drug testing are part of the treatment program, and a tele-psychiatrist is available for patients who also have mental health issues.



“The whole focus of medication-assisted treatment is so the [patients] working the program stay clean. The purpose of the medication is harm reduction,” Zelnick said.



A counselor from AMHC comes to Island Family Medicine once a week to see patients and “we encourage them to go to AA and NA. We would like to see an NA group on the island,” Zelnick said.



The closest Narcotics Anonymous meeting is in Blue Hill; there are also meetings in Ellsworth.



“The real lack in this area is group work,” AMHC’s Ellsworth outpatient site coordinator Richard Shute said. “At this point, there’s not too many active substance abuse group settings.”



A DHHS pilot called Enhanced Parenting Program, a substance abuse program aimed at treating families, is now available in Ellsworth, combining a “gold standard” drug treatment program, Shute said, and the Triple P—positive parenting program, but it requires a DHHS referral and has not had enough parents to start a group. AMHC is not involved with the Ellsworth program but is the Triple P Program partner in Washington County, does not require the DHHS referral, and is running a group.



The Opiate-Free Island Partnership, a newly formed community group in Deer Isle and Stonington, was told by Island Family Medicine and AMHC that additional local recovery support is “a high priority,” specifically group counseling and NA, according to a press release the community group issued in December. Zelnick is an adviser to the group.



“Drug abuse is a community problem and it has to be addressed by the community, not just the office,” he said. “We’re not doing much to address prevention.”



How to get help

• Project HOPE, Ellsworth Police Department: Program partners walk-ins who ask for help with a volunteer to arrange detox, inpatient or outpatient treatment. An initial screening verifies that the person is eligible to take part in the program.

• Island Family Medicine, Deer Isle, medication-assisted treatment, 367-2311.

• Aroostook Mental Health Center (AMHC), Ellsworth Outpatient Office, open 24 hours: 667-6890, amhc.org.

• Open Door Recovery/Hill House, Ellsworth: 667-3210, opendoorrecovery.org.

• Narcotics Anonymous: namaine.org/meetings/.

