Penobscot to present budgets, fishways project at town meeting

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

The Penobscot municipal budget is up just over $30,000 this year, due to larger increases in some accounts, as well as two new warrant items for sustainable fishways and the new town website. The budget totals just over $564,000, without county tax, according to Board of Selectmen Chairmain Paul Bowen.



Last year, the town raised $21,000 for the Town Road Capital Improvement account. This year, the finance committee is recommending that $28,972 be raised in that account. Bowen noted that the increase is do to projects the town hopes to finish on Dogtown Road.



The transfer station account is up $5,000, which is due to the possible purchase of a new compactor, according to Selectman Harold Hatch. Hatch said that he is not sure that purchase will happen this year, but the added funds would be in there for that purpose.



The finance committee is also recommending that an extra $5,000 be raised in the Peninsula Ambulance Corps account, simply due to an increase in operation expenses.



The new fishways article on the warrant, article 44, requests that $10,000 from surplus be used to support local efforts to secure funding for permanent and secure fishways at Wight’s Pond and Pierce Pond. Bowen said that this article item is to show the town’s commitment to sustainable fishways.



The finance committee is recommending $800 be put toward the new town website, which is article 46 on the warrant. The town recently developed a new website in order to keep up with the times, said Hatch. The site offers information about the town, as well as contact information for town government officials. The town calendar is also on the website and updated frequently.



School budget



The school budget is up even less than the municipal budget this year, coming in $28,183 higher than last year’s budget at $1,837,212.



The 1.56 percent increase is due in large part to a higher special education budget, as the school has had to contract out for its speech pathology services instead of having someone on staff. As of mid-January, the school had already spent close to $12,000 on speech pathology services, which came out of the 2016-17 budget. The amount budgeted in the 2017-18 budget is $14,700. The biggest impact to the budget is a $54,116 increase to the operations and maintenance budget, due to a paving project to the front parking lot of the building that would cost $54,000, with $6,000 of that coming out of the reserve fund. In his superintendent’s letter, which is included in the town report, Union 93 Superintendent Mark Hurvitt noted that he, along with the school board, agree that the paving project is needed.



The school is also budgeting for $8,075 for heating and plumbing repairs and $3,000 to update the kitchen ventilation.



Warrant items for both municipal and school will be discussed during town meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7 at Penobscot Community School.



Municipal Budget: $564,000 (without county tax)

Increase: $30,000

School Budget: $1,837,212

Increase: $28,183

Warrant articles: municipal 58; school 19

Voting: 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday, March 6, at Penobscot Community School.

Business Meeting: 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 7, at Penobscot Community School.

