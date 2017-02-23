Minetti String Quartett to perform in Blue Hill

News Feature

The Blue Hill Concert Association will present the Austrian musical sensation the Minetti String Quartett on Sunday, March 5, at 3 p.m. in the First Congregational Church of Blue Hill. The quartet includes Maria Ehmer, violin; Anna Knopp, violin; Milan Milojicic, viola; Leonhard Roczek, cello.



Founded in 2003, the Minetti won first prize at the International Rimbotti String Quartet Competition in Florence and the Haydn Prize at the International Haydn Competition in Vienna. This young quartet has toured extensively, invited to play in outstanding concert halls all over the world, including Amsterdam’s Concertgebrow, the Salzburg Mozarteum and London’s Wigmore Hall. Their newest CD, released in 2014, features String Quartets of Beethoven.



The First Congregational Church of Blue Hill, with its outstanding acoustics, is the “perfect setting” for their program which will include Mozart’s String Quartet No. 22 in B flat major, Mendelssohn’s Quartet No. 6 in F minor and Schubert’s Quartet in D minor, according to a news release.



Tickets for this concert are available at the door or online at bluehillconcertassociation.org. Students under 18 are always admitted free of charge. For more information, visit the website or phone 367-2918.



As part of their stay in Blue Hill the Minetti will host a Master Class for Young Musicians on Saturday, March 4, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Blue Hill Congregational Church. There is still time for students to enroll for all or part of the day. Go to the website for details. Everyone is encouraged to come listen and observe the afternoon portion from 1-3 at no cost. This event was made possible through an educational grant the Blue Hill Concert Association received from the Maine Community Foundation.

