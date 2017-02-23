Historic inn under new ownership

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

Nicole Nedar and Scott Hall have found a new home, taking over as the owners of the Pilgrim’s Inn less than two weeks ago.



“It’s only been 10 days,” said Hall when asked if anything unexpected about running an inn has jumped out at them. “If you ask us that again in June we’d probably have a whole list of things.”



Nedar and Hall came to Deer Isle by way of the Philadelphia suburbs, with zero experience in the inn-keeping business. Hall spent years in management in package engineering, while Nedar practiced as a dental hygienist and also owned a small landscape design business. The couple traveled extensively over the years for Hall’s work, even living in Switzerland for a year, and always felt attracted to the food and overnight part of their traveling experience. For them, the change of pace from the city business life to owning a quiet coastal inn felt like the best next step.



“We wanted to buy an inn somewhere that we could see ourselves going to on vacation,” said Nedar. “We’ve traveled so much for [Hall’s] work that we never really got to go where we wanted to.”



The couple has been busy getting organized and learning the systems set in place by former owners Tony Lawless and Tina Oddleifson. That has been the biggest challenge so far, they said, as they want to make sure they continue using the current policies that make sense.



“Tony and Tina had such a wonderful reputation, and the business has a great foot in the community already, so we want to make sure we do it justice,” said Nedar.



Nedar said that the community has embraced them as they have started introducing themselves around town.



“Everyone has been so welcoming and helpful,” said Nedar. “The response has really been wonderful.”



“It’s not like the city where people don’t have time to talk to you if you have a question,” added Hall. “People have taken the time here to talk to us and answer any questions we might have.”



For both Hall and Nedar, though, the thing that most excites them about their new location is the proximity to outdoor activities and natural beauty.



“I was out [cross-country] skiing yesterday and I was looking around and I thought ‘we absolutely made the right decision,’” said Nedar.



“The fact that we’re right on the water and can just go out for a quick kayak ride during the season to take a break is just incredible,” added Hall. “We feel so fortunate to have been able to take on something that allows us to be this close to so much nature.”



The inn has typically opened for the season in April, and Nedar and Hall are hopeful they will be able to continue the tradition, especially since head chef Max Mattes is staying on to continue running the Whale’s Rib Tavern kitchen. Lawless and Oddleifson have also told the new owners that they will be back on the island this summer and will be available to them as well.



“It’s been an experience, trying to get everything with the inn situated and getting our stuff here and set up,” said Nedar. “We’re excited to meet people through this process and are looking forward to becoming even more a part of this wonderful community.”

