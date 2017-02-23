Great taste carries the day at soup, chowder, cookie competition

News Feature

The Surry Elementary School was the scene of the Surry Community Improvement Association’s second annual Soup/Chowder/Cookie Competition on February 19, according to a news release from SCIA.



The atmosphere was intense as citizen judges sipped their way though 14 soups and three chowders. With recipes that included Mulligatawny, Brazilian Black Bean, Greek Lemon Egg, Portuguese Sopa de Groa and Hearty Borscht, it was an “accidental international flavor fest.” Solid standards such as Vegetable Beef, Mushroom Barley and Butternut Ginger Carrot were well represented.



“On one table towards the back, three fish chowders went neck and neck for category honors. One seemed to be laced with sherry, all three delicious, but Doug Havey’s simple creamy fish chowder took the prize for Best Chowder a second year in a row. Linda Greenlaw Wessel’s Guinness Oyster Soup, served in shot glasses with the obligatory salted fist and lime wedges, won Best Soup. And if there was room for desert, 10 variations of cookies presented a near impossible feat for judging.



“Best Youth Cookie went to Gabriel and Emma Locke for their Chocolate Peanutbutter No Bakes. Like seasoned competitors, the siblings got out in front of the race early by personally delivering their cookies to judges before stomachs were full. Sherry Fletcher’s enchanting Mexican Wedding Cake Cookies earned Best Cookie. Prizes included gift certificates to local businesses: The Surry Store, The Surry General Store, Surry Gardens and PugNuts Ice Cream.

