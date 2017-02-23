News Feature

Ellsworth Originally published in Castine Patriot, February 23, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, February 23, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, February 23, 2017 Beekeeping course offered in Ellsworth

UMaine Cooperative Extension at Hancock County is now taking registrations for its Intermediate Beekeeping Course. This six-part course will take place on Thursday evenings March 30-May 4, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.



The six-week Intermediate Beekeeping course is intended for the beekeeper with at least a season or two of keeping bees. This course covers fewer topics more deeply than the Beginner’s class and concentrates on keeping bees successfully in this area. There will be a private Facebook group for the class to expand on discussions started in class, and for the instructor to post additional articles and video links, etc.



Course will take place at the UMaine Cooperative Extension office, 63 Boggy Brook Road in Ellsworth. Register early, class is limited to 12 participants.



Paid registration is required. To register and pay online, visit extension.umaine.edu/register/product/interbeekeeping-mar-may-2017-ellsworth/. Deadline to register is March 23 or until full.

