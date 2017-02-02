News Feature

Penobscot Originally published in Castine Patriot, February 2, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, February 2, 2017 Northern Bay aquaculture hearing draws three days of testimony

Hugh Evans signs in on January 25 to a public hearing held in Penobscot by the Department of Marine Resources on an aquaculture lease application for Northern Bay.

by Anne Berleant

In a Department of Marine Resources hearing stretched over three evenings, over 100 citizens from towns surrounding the Bagaduce River came to listen, learn and testify on a proposed 10-year oyster farm lease application on three tracts covering nearly 23 acres in Northern Bay.



Submitted by Michael Briggs, owner of Taunton Bay Oyster Co. headquartered in Hancock, the applications would place three sites near Mollie, Sparks and Gravel islands, annually harvesting up to 4.3 million American oysters using both suspended and bottom culture methods.



Public comments questioned possible environmental, economic, and commercial and recreational fishing impacts of the operation while scientific experts weighed in on everything from eelgrass to shorebirds to how large of an oyster farm the sites could handle.



The hearing began January 25, and reconvened January 31 and February 1 at the Penobscot Community School.



Briggs announced at the second hearing night that he would pull two smaller tracts if the third, 15 acres near Gravel Island, was granted although he would still continue with the application as submitted.



The hearing consisted of legal testimony from all parties, including the public, the applicant, interveners, DMR marine biologists, and the town of Penobscot, whose shoreline borders the bay. The DMR reviews aquaculture leases based on statutory criteria that allows the agency to judge reasonable impact.



Aquaculture Hearing Officer Diantha Robinson will develop findings of fact and conclusions of law based on the testimony, application and a site review by DMR biologists, then draft a decision and submit it to the DMR Commissioner, a process that can take at least 60 days.



The Taunton Bay Oyster Co. application and DMR site visit report can be viewed at maine.gov/dmr/aquaculture/leases/pending/index.html.



Legal criteria for aquaculture leases

• Won’t unreasonably interfere with navigation

• Won’t unreasonably interfere with commercial/recreational fishing

• Won’t unreasonably interfere with ingress or egress of riparian property owners

• Won’t interfere with the ability of the site and surrounding areas to support ecologically significant flora and fauna

• Won’t unreasonably interfere with public facilities within 1,000 feet of site—not applicable to proposed lease

• No unreasonable impact from noise or light at site boundaries

• Will comply with DMR rules to minimize its visual impact

• Will be able to grow oysters as outlined in application (carrying capacity)



Michael Briggs, applicant

• Operation will pump $2.8 million into economy through wages, purchases and indirect benefits, provide 10-12 jobs

• Will take “many years” to reach maximum potential of lease

• Experimental washing system now under development will help keep noise down



Cizitens’ target issues

• Noise from gas-powered generators used for mechanical washing system, other equipment

• Boat trips very 2 to 3 hours up to 6 days per week through narrows to lease sites

• Traditional use of area is recreation, clamming, light lobster fishing

• Interveners Caren Plank, owner of Mollie Island and Sparks Island, and Bill McWeeny, Castine science teacher testify to importance as natural resource



‘What’s in it for Penobscot?’

• No property taxes can be assessed because headquarters established in Hancock

• Is $5,000 escrow enough?



Exactly how many oysters?

• For 4.3 million annual harvest cited in application, 9 million oysters will be “planted” because of two-year cycle—Bailey Bowden, Penobscot Shellfish Conservation Committee Chairman

• DMR biologist Jon Lewis on lease carrying capacity: “If something’s changing, we need to know.”



Commercial fishing/navigation

• “I make my living from Northern Bay.”—Penobscot Shellfish Warden and fishermen Stephen Bechard, on “thriving urchin” population, clam beds, that oyster farming will disrupt

• Sites are used for recreational and commercial fishing navigation, residents say

• Boats can travel anywhere on lease property.—Michael Briggs, applicant



Flora and fauna

• Bagaduce River a site of “ecologically significant flora and fauna.”—Brad Allen, Inland Fisheries and Wildlife

• Shorebirds present but not in large numbers, per site visit.—Brad Allen

• Seal pupping sites and haul-outs present along sites and navigation travelways

• Kelp beds, partially present in site areas, are a “valuable and important habitat, but not critical.”—DMR biologist Jon Lewis

• Eelgrass present in portion of Gravel Island site, but accounts differ on how much

