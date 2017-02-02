New Surry Theatre presents Shirley Valentine

News Feature

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, New Surry Theatre is bringing Willy Russell’s award-winning comedy to the Blue Hill stage. After years of marriage, 42-year-old Shirley Bradshaw often finds herself alone, talking to the wall of the kitchen as she prepares her husband’s meals. When a friend offers her a trip to Greece, Shirley sees it as an opportunity to reconnect with Shirley Valentine, the exciting woman she once was, and thus embarks on a journey back to herself. The one-woman show is full of hilarity and tenderness, as the audience is pulled into Valentine’s adventure and the decision she must ultimately make.



Shirley Valentine is directed by Bill Raiten and stage managed by Randall Simons. Johannah Blackman plays Shirley Valentine. The set is designed and constructed by Peter Stark and Frank John (and includes a working stove, one on which Ms. Valentine will cook a meal). This play contains adult language and themes and is not appropriate for young children.



While Shirley Valentine has a cast of one, Raiten emphasizes that no show is ever truly a one-person show: “Theater is such a collaboration of the talents of so many different people working together—the author, the actor, the director, costume and set designers and dressers and then, at last but not at all least, the audience! The difference with a ‘one-woman show’ is the time and effort everyone can give to and with the one actor who will be conveying the feelings that the author has put down on paper—and with Shirley Valentine, what wonderful and humorous feelings.”



Shirley Valentine will have four performances, on February 10 and 11 at 7 p.m., February 12 at 3 p.m. and a special Valentine’s performance February 14 at 7 p.m. at the Blue Hill Town Hall Theater. Tickets can now be purchased at newsurrytheatre.org or by calling 200-4720. With this production, NST is launching a program titled “Theater for All.” A limited number of $5 tickets are available for opening night only, thanks to support from Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. These tickets can be purchased by calling NST’s ticketline at 200-4720.

