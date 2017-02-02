Muffin shop acts as “haven” for Deer Isle community

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

The Holden Homestead building is rich in Deer Isle history. What started as the parsonage to the Saint Brendan the Navigator church in the 1850s, became the home of the Holdens in the 1860s. Five generations later, it has become a bed and breakfast known not only for its quaint, home-style experience, but also for the muffins, baked daily and from scratch, prepared and served by owner Cynthia Melnikas.



Melnikas moved to the island in 1984, a transplant from Massachusetts who started restoration on her family’s homestead. She and her husband John renovated the building into a bed and breakfast and have served the community in that capacity for the better part of the last three decades.



Melnikas serves breakfast to her boarders each morning, making homemade muffins baked with all organic ingredients. These muffins include oatmeal blueberry peach, cranberry orange, golden apple raisin and more, as well as seasonal specialties such as the autumn harvest muffin, made with pumpkin, fruits and candied ginger.



What makes the muffin shop so special to Melnikas is not the muffins themselves, but the experience that has become a staple to the bed and breakfast.



“People come here, and they just seem to bond,” said Melnikas. “It’s not that I love to bake, I just wanted to create that kind of atmosphere for people.”



“When you come here, you don’t feel lonely,” said Penny Plumb, a regular at the muffin shop. “It feels like a haven, there is just so much love in here, it’s much more than the muffins.”



The muffin shop opened in 1985, inspired, said Melnikas, by requests from Deer Isle residents for a gathering place to meet friends for coffee and socialization. Decades later, it has become just that, including a small group of women who get together on Fridays for coffee, muffins and conversation.



“I meet the most wonderful people here that I would never meet otherwise,” said Melnikas. “This place has become a sort of melting pot of visitors throughout the year.”



The bed and breakfast has historically been shut down during the winter months, as Melnikas and her husband migrate to Florida for the winter. This year, though, Melnikas decided that, because she knew there would be tenants needing a place to stay, she decided to stay behind on her own to take care of the building.



“I didn’t trust the house,” she said. “It’s an old building, and I’m glad I stayed. The door has already come off the hinges twice because of the wind.”



Staying behind for the winter also allowed Melnikas to open the muffin shop on Thanksgiving and Christmas, when the rest of Deer Isle is all but shut down.



“There are a lot of people alone during those days,” she said. “Those days are my favorite to be open. It’s different, people make it a point to come, and it becomes such a family.”



The muffin shop is open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

