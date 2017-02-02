Mary Cousins: From horse and buggy to landing on the moon

Island Heritage

by Linda Nelson, Executive Director

Editor’s note: This interview with Mary Cousins was published May 9, 2002, in Island Ad-Vantages as part of the paper’s “Island Heritage” series and appears in book form in Island Heritage, available from Penobscot Bay Press. Mary died January 28, 2017, at age 108 at the Island Nursing Home. She was, perhaps, most well known for being the Stonington librarian for 31 years, retiring in her 90s.



“I was born on the Island in September of 1908, and I’ve lived here all my life except for four or five years about the end of the First World War,” Mary Cousins says by way of introduction to her interview with the paper. “I can remember the end of the First World War!”



Cousins, born Mary Wallace, was the oldest of a family of three girls and grew up in the big corner house on West Main Street in Stonington. She still lives in her husband Lawrence’s family house next to the former Stonington Elementary School. During our conversation earlier this year she described living on the Island as a school bus driver, a telephone operator, and, for 31 years until 1999, Stonington’s librarian. She became a great-grandmother in January and is due to be a great-great-grandmother in September. “We think we figured out I’m responsible for about 28 people!” she chortled merrily at one point in the interview.



“My grandfather came from Blue Hill, and he had a store and he owned the wharf and the house where Elmer’s bookstore [Dockside Books, West Main Street] is. He sold wood and hay and he had several horses, too. I vaguely remember him. Both my grandparents had been married before, and their spouses had died. My mother was the only offspring, and they were in their 40s. Everyone thought that was awfully old.



“Stonington was fun when I was a little girl. Everybody was friends. All the older women were aunts to you.



“My father was 17 or 18 years old and he came here from Prince Edward Island and worked on the quarry as a tool boy or something like that. And he began to get this real bad cough, and Dr. Noyce told him he had TB, from the silicosis, and he told him he had a year to live. So he went back to Prince Edward Island to live his year. And he didn’t die! He had an uncle who lived in Calgary, Alberta, a big spread, so he went out there and lived with his uncle for a year, went to rodeos and so forth and so forth.



“He had met my mother as a young fellow when he was here. And I guess he got thinking about that girl and decided he was coming back. And he went down to Port Washington and got on a square rigger and went all the way out down around the Horn. It took almost a year, he’d never been on a ship before in his life, but by the time he got off it he could square the compass and he could climb up all the masts. It was the Benjamin F. Packard. You don’t see square riggers anymore. My youngest grandson thinks that’s the most wonderful love story.



“The quarries were not active again until what they called the Settlement job. I was still in high school, that would have been the last of the ’20s.



“There were a lot of stores on Main Street. You could buy things downtown [laughter]. Crocketts was a nice quality store. There were four or five grocery stores. When you went to Rockland you didn’t buy groceries, like you go to Ellsworth now you buy groceries. No, you bought groceries here.



“One time this man came in the library [when I was working there]. This [poem he wrote based on our conversation] was in The New Yorker once, it tells about Deer Isle Crotch Island Quarry: ‘A stone cut loose and spun Mary Prescott’s (it was Mary Cousins,’ he got it wrong!) father into the quarry pit…’—my father was standing above the quarry hole watching the hoist lift this big stone and it came loose and hit him in the back and knocked him into the quarry hole. And he had a concussion that went right round his head, you could feel this crack around his head, except right here where it stopped. And so I told this man this story; I didn’t know he was writing!



“You didn’t want to walk downtown during the quarry days because the town was just solid full of men. And they’d sit down on the wall by Sylvia Tate’s: it would just be a wall of men. And the drugstore steps, there would be all men. Where the motel office is was a store, T.E. Boyce’s grocery store, and that was another wall—there was hardly a place to step! It was crowded.



“They were young stone men and of course they were all looking for the girls. You didn’t know if you wanted to walk down the street or not, you didn’t know what they were going to say. They were beautiful carvers, some of them. A lot of the stones in the cemetery were hand carved by them with little tools.



“It was so easy to travel back in those days, long before the bridge. You got on the boat here, you took the boat to Rockland. We left here about 7 o’clock in the morning and we’d be over in Rockland about 10 o’clock. We’d stop in Vinalhaven. You could do shopping, the way we go to Ellsworth now. You’d get on the boat in the morning and come back in the afternoon and all you had to do was sit there and take a nice sea-ride. Much nicer, no traffic.



“Our Christmas vacations in those days were two weeks. So after I’d been [in Boston visiting a friend] for those two weeks my mother called and said, ‘You can stay another week, they’ve closed the school because there’s a scarlet fever going around.’ About 10 days later she called again and said, ‘You can stay some more because the harbor has frozen up and there’s no coal for the school, the barges can’t get in because the nearest place not frozen in is Mark Island lighthouse.’ I must’ve stayed six weeks or something like that.



“I went one year to Gorham [teachers’ college] after high school. I had the charge to teach at the one-room schoolhouse on the Reach, It isn’t there anymore, you go way in…So I could have taught up there. Of course there was still those muddy roads, and I’d have to had boarded at the school up there.



“At the same time I could have got a job at the telephone office and lived at home and been better off with my money, they didn’t pay much back in those days, like $20 a week, and then you paid board and you didn’t have much left.



“At the telephone office it was $1 a day. It sounds awful, doesn’t it? But my husband and I, when we got married, he was getting $20 a week. But bread was 10 cents a loaf, milk was 10 cents a quart, so things were different.



“I started working in the telephone company simply as an operator. But then the person they called an agent for the telephone company left and so…I became the agent. I had to work just the same and I got a little bit more money. They gave you so much money and you had to heat the place and hire somebody else to work for you, too. But I did that for 10 years. I liked it too because I like to talk to people and I can remember people were calling up, they’d need the doctor quick, and I would talk to them quietly, and I’d call the doctor for them. Everything went through me.



“I would talk to this person who was so upset while they were waiting: I guess I was a lot like 911! And I enjoyed that too.



“I could remember everybody’s telephone number. I look at the telephone directory now and probably it was about a third of what it is now. You’d use your neighbor’s telephone. The telephone office was over the granite museum. I helped install the new switchboard…I could learn how you can match wires, I did all that and they would solder them. In two days you worked 24 hours. Of course they changed that after they made all these different laws. You did it with two girls. You were there all night, but you didn’t count all those hours. There was a cot you could move over to the switchboard at night so when a call came in you were right there, all you’d do was reach.



“Then I didn’t work for awhile because I had three children, two girls and eventually a boy. I did a lot of sewing. I’ve always been busy.



“There was no library when I was growing up. [The library when I started there] was just one room, the front room, then, with the shelves on the side and it was all empty in the middle. While I was there that’s what happened: we kept growing and growing, and doing things, and making more room. We had the back room fixed up with a grant the government gave everybody one time. We did have money given to us. Each library, Deer Isle and Stonington, got $25,000 [as a bequest]. That’s probably how they started paying the librarian.



“I just loved what we were doing. I just loved all the people. You didn’t work there for the money, you worked there because you loved doing it.



“One of the summer people was teasing me once. Her daughter came in and wanted to know if I had anything about ‘party training.’ So I went out and got the party book! You know how these New Jersey people talk. After awhile it dawned on her what I was thinking! She said, ‘My little girl can go to nursery school but what she isn’t is potty-trained!’



“[I was] also a school bus driver for 10 years, along with the library; it was only at noontime for the sub-primary students. I said to my husband, ‘If I got that job would you drive for me when it storms in the wintertime?’ And he said yes. And I got the job.



“We had birthdays with those little kids when I was driving. I’d get a coloring book or something like that and we’d sing ‘Happy Birthday’ as I was driving to school. And one day I was driving and I said, ‘Today’s my birthday,’ and one little girl said, ‘Well, how old are you?’ and I said, ‘Fifty,’ and she said, ‘Well you’re gonna die soon!’



“I thought by the time you got 20 or 25 you might just as well die, you couldn’t have any fun. It’s been kind of dull the last two or three years, but I’ve always enjoyed myself.



“I must say the bridge caused the biggest change. I saw the letter where Emily Muir said she was disappointed with it; it has made a big difference. One of the things that people said after several years that the bridge was used: there never was skunks on the Island, but now there were two kinds! That wasn’t nice [laughing]…we never had skunks on the Island, we built the bridge and then they could get over here.



“We were more isolated, or, as Emily said, more insular. We were ourselves.”



When asked about her favorite things about the Island, Cousins responded, “I don’t know if you noticed it but the Deer Isle boys come down to see the Stonington girls, the Stonington girls go up to see the Deer Isle boys. In fact, my oldest daughter married a Deer Isle boy. Somehow or other, the girls and boys always got together. You should have noticed that!”



Cousins said, laughing, that if she could bring anything back, “I think maybe they should have kept the toll houses on the bridge. It was just a small toll: you knew who came on the Island, you knew who went off the Island. They probably wouldn’t have let those skunks on!”



Remembering other favorite things, Cousins mused, “On Sundays we went for a ride up to where the ferry went. My father used to say, ‘Let’s go up and look over at the United States.’



“My husband said at one time we had lived from horse and buggy to landing on the moon.”



