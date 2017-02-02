Maine Maritime Academy clear on prohibition of marijuana

News Feature

by Sharon Bray

As communities and governments discuss the implementation of voter-approved recreational marijuana for Maine, officers at Maine Maritime Academy issued a statement of the school’s policy in keeping with federal laws.



At their monthly “town-gown” meeting January 18, municipal and MMA representatives talked about a statement distributed by David Gardner, vice president for academic affairs and provost.



As a federally affiliated institution, the academy will abide by laws more restrictive than those recently enacted by Maine voters. Although the Maine rules continue to undergo examination and refinement in Augusta and by many local governments, federal rules remain firm in prohibition of marijuana and many other substances “in the workplace” and schools.



While the academy is a state institution of higher learning, it is also supported and regulated by the Coast Guard and the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD) which owns the training ship State of Maine. MARAD has similar ties to several state maritime training schools. They require periodic drug testing as federal laws criminalize marijuana.



In keeping with those agencies, MMA’s drug, student honor, drug and alcohol testing policies forbid “possession and/or use” of cannabis, including medical marijuana “across the entire campus, including all open areas and buildings.”



Gardner said the academy continues work to clarify its policy in relation to faculty and staff who do not hold federal licenses that require drug testing.



Town Manager Jimmy Goodson described the town’s situation as “a quagmire” for regulation of retail production and distribution. He said selectmen had voted to wait for state action on those functions.



“People can grow and smoke in their own homes,” he noted, but municipal action on zoning and other business aspects remain “on hold.”



Noting the complexity of the rules, Selectman Peter Vogel said that although he does not, he could grow up to six plants. “And if I give you one,” he gestured toward Gardner, “does that make me a dealer?”



Selectman David Unger asked if federal policy covers use off-campus. By the extension of random drug testing, it does, said Gardner. “The federal law we are under speaks to use, not possession,” he added.



“This whole thing is big,” Vogel said. “If it comes out right, the town should get a lot of tax dollars out of it.”



In other business in addition to a brief parking discussion, Castine resident David Adams attended the meeting to talk about access to high speed internet and fiber optic cable. He said the service could make the town “more attractive to businesses.”



Goodson said Castine has “at least three fiber trunks,” including MMA, the library, FairPoint and possibly other providers. Most private residents, according to Goodson, already can negotiate for the high speed service if they are willing to pay a substantially higher price.



In response to a question from Selectman Gus Basile, Gardner said MMA remains “interested” in acquiring property in Bucksport for a possible training site but must complete financial and other studies. No decisions would be possible “until the board [of trustees] sees our plan.” Bucksport is one possibility “among others all over the state,” said Gardner. The academy’s property in Penobscot could also be considered, he added.

