Children’s camp features ‘The Amazing Doctor Wilson’

News Feature

The Wilson Museum is offering The Amazing Doctor Wilson, a children’s camp recommended for grades 1-8, during the February school break. Camp will begin on Tuesday, February 21, and end on Friday, February 24, starting each day at 8:30 a.m. and concluding at 12 p.m. All participants should bring a lunch and all-weather clothing for outside. The camp will explore the travel and adventure of Museum founder Dr. John Howard Wilson, as he discovered treasures that would establish the beginnings of his collection at the Wilson Museum.



Day 1 starts with exploring Dr. Wilson’s life. Groups will construct a timeline of his life and deduce what it was like for him traveling abroad. Participants will make a pith helmet similar to the hat Dr. Wilson used while traveling. Everyone will learn how to use a compass. Day 2 will focus on outdoor shelter building. While traveling abroad, Dr. Wilson often explored far away from cities and relied on building basic structures for shelter. On Day 3, students will explore one of Dr. Wilson’s destinations – the American Southwest. Native American sand art and leather working will be the highlights of the day. Students will use the compass skills from Day 1 to complete an orienteering activity. Day 4 will focus on documenting artifacts to be added to a Museum collection. There will also be another orienteering activity. The conclusion of camp will be celebrated with a party. Every camp day will include games, focusing on collaboration, problem solving, hand-eye coordination, and strength – all qualities Dr. Wilson needed as a successful traveler.

