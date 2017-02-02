Cabin Fever Theatre to hold auditions for Harvey

News Feature

Cabin Fever Theatre will hold auditions for their upcoming production of Harvey, a lighthearted comedy featuring a mischievous invisible rabbit who frolics around the stage throughout the evening. Doors open on their own accord, book pages flip and curtains open by themselves in this whimsical play. Elwood keeps the whole town smiling—except his fretting sister Veta. The play’s setting alternates between Elwood and Veta’s majestic home and the sterile reception room at the sanatorium, Chumley’s Rest. An animated cast of ensemble characters adds excitement, drama and humor to the story.



“In 1942 Mary Chase wrote Harvey in an attempt to make her neighbor, a woman who had lost her son in the war, laugh again. She had no idea she was embarking on a journey that would make the whole nation laugh again,” director Kate Russell said in a news release.



This Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy is the story of a perfect gentleman, Elwood P. Dowd, and his best friend, Harvey—a pooka, who is a six-foot tall, invisible rabbit. When Elwood begins introducing Harvey around town, his embarrassed sister, Veta Louise, and her daughter, Myrtle Mae, determine to commit Elwood to a sanitarium. A mistake is made, however, and Veta is committed rather than Elwood. Eventually, the mistake is realized, and a frantic search begins for Elwood and the invisible pooka. In the end, however, Veta realizes that she loves her brother and his invisible best friend just as they are, and doesn’t want either of them to change.



An informational meeting will be held Monday, February 6, at 6 p.m. at the Reach Performing Arts center. Auditions to follow later in the week. There are 12 roles available. (Harvey’s been cast.) Email threadbaretheatreworkshop@gmail.com with any questions.

