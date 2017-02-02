Brooksville band supports Native Americans in national cause

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

Known to draw a loyal, hard-dancing crowd, Brooksville band the Soulbenders performed at Blue Hill Town Hall in early December in support of Native Americans of the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota.



Thousands of protesters have gathered at the protesting of the planned North Dakota Access oil pipeline that will cross the Sioux Reservation’s water source several times and could contaminate their water supply.



While the eight-month protest at Standing Rock has drawn hundreds, and then thousands of those sympathetic to the tribe’s fight, along with national media attention, Soulbenders leader Tim Semler said he was drawn by local Native American rights lawyer Sherri Mitchell, who he first heard speak at a Bangor rally.



“We heard about Standing Rock on the news, but it was really Sherry Mitchell and others at Penobscot Nation who have been calling people and raising awareness,” he said, sitting in his Brooksville kitchen, two doors and a few steps from Tinder Hearth Bakery, which Semler started a decade ago.



Through donations at the door and the sale of Tinder Hearth goods, including 200 calzones, the Soulbenders raised $5,000 slated to help supply firewood to protester camps in Standing Rock. The band also played a second benefit in Northeast Harbor later that month.



Performing to raise money for others isn’t new for the band, but the causes are usually closer to home, like a local organization or family in need. Semler said he will ask band members Gavin Sapien of Sedgwick, his sister, Portland-based Bridget Semler, and his mother Lake Larsson, also in Brooksville, before committing to a fundraiser, and that a benefit featuring the band is common enough that Semler said people often ask, at a show, what the fundraiser is for.



The Soulbenders play blues and soul music that is direct lineage from Los Angeles-based musician J.D. Nicholson and his band the Fabulous Soulbenders. Semler’s parents, Lake and Derek Semler, played with Nicholson in the 1970s and beyond. They moved to Brooksville about 1983, Semler said, and he grew up listening to soul and blues, “not on records” but played by his parents, who often performed up to five days a week, from Portland to Castine.



Semler, who attended Brooksville Elementary School and graduated high school from the now-closed Liberty School in Blue Hill, first played guitar with his parents and then formed his own band around a decade ago, the same time he started Tinder Hearth Bakery.



“The bakery is the backbone of the whole thing,” he said. The band makes its money playing weddings, and now just about breaks even after paying for equipment, musicians and advertising.



“Five years ago, we took on the name Soulbenders,” he said. “I didn’t ask, I just put it on a poster one day. Someone had to keep the band going.”



His mother, Lake, he said, “was instantly in the band.”



Of playing soul and blues music that comes out of African-American culture, and also Native American, which he said is not widely known, Semler spoke of “a sort of delicate balance of being a white person playing all black music in a country with racial problems and cultural appropriation.”



“Soul and blues music came out of a really special time of struggle and beauty,” he said. “On the other hand, the music was written with a lot of genius that spoke to everyone.”



Semler said he chose Blue Hill Town Hall as the venue for the Standing Rock benefit because he thought it would be a symbolic place for people to come together around a civic issue, and that the national issue is “sparked by our local tribe,” the Penobscot Nation, which has its own legal concerns around water rights.”



The local connection of a fight to preserve tribal water rights is now a strong one for Semler, who said:



“I’m going to do everything I can to help people from Blue Hill Peninsula not forget about the Penobscot tribe and their ongoing issues.”

