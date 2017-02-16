Murder mystery planned for BEEM fundraiser

News Feature

With their high school career coming to an end, the students of Mayhem High find themselves battling it out over grades, popularity, affection, class rankings, and what they all have been focused on for years—who will be awarded the prom king and queen title?



As the night unfolds, the royalty will be rewarded and an innocent life will be claimed. From the preppie to the punk rocker, the spaz to the stud, the jock to the jilted—all are suspected although only one is to blame. Can you find the culprit in this crazy madness that is filled with neon, naughtiness and narcissistic behavior?



You decide, when you attend the Mayhem High Prom, an ’80s Prom Murder Mystery. This year’s fundraiser takes place from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 10, at Barncastle Restaurant in Blue Hill, featuring interactive mystery theater, silent auction, dancing with DJ Gary, hors d’oeuvres, no-host bar, and more.



Guests participate in the mystery by signing up to be one of several characters. No experience needed. Eighties dress is highly encouraged. For information and tickets, visit www.bhcs.org/beem. Tickets are also available at Barncastle.



For more than 20 years, BEEM’s all volunteer board has enriched education and fostered innovation with grants that support Blue Hill Consolidated School students.

