“Life On The Island” documentary film festival opens February 25

News Feature

In a bid to counteract cabin fever, the Stonington Opera House Community Board invites everyone to the two-part Deer Isle Film Festival at the Opera House on Saturdays, February 25 and March 25 at 7 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door, with no charge for students.



Concessions will open at 6 p.m. for popcorn, flatbread pizza, pretzels, wine, beer and non-alcoholic beverages.



Part One of the festival “Life On The Island” on February 25 features a variety of documentary shorts and mini-films that dip into the history of Deer Isle. The program includes work by local student filmmakers. Island Prom from Galen Koch and Leti Douglass won the Grand Prize at the 2007 Maine Student Film and Video Festival; Dr. Noyes is by Drew Siebert and Sam Grindle, documenting the history of Stonington physician and Deer Isle genealogist Dr. Benjamin Noyes, 1895-1945.



Another film features notable local figure George Hardy, an acclaimed folk artist who began his important career on Deer Isle at age 60. His story is told in Portrait of George Hardy from Gabriel Coakley with a music track by Blue Hill banjo player Ross Greenlaw and fiddler Rob McCall.



Mini films to be shown include stories about local businesses 44 North and Nervous Nellie’s, stone cutter Dennis Carter, the Deer Isle Hostel, and a clip from In Rehearsal: The Making of Deer Fish, an original Deer Isle student performance.



The second festival screening will be on March 25. Island Fishing has a fisheries theme and continues OHA’s nod to honoring local history. The documentary lineup includes Sardine Factory, Seining Sunshine, and a day in the life of lobsterman Andy Gove who has fished out of Stonington continuously for the past 76 years.



For more information, visit operahousarts.org, email info@operahousearts.org or call 367-2788.

