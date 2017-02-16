Hancock County Action Assembly set for March 4

News Feature

People from all parts of Hancock County are invited to gather for the Hancock County Action Assembly in Ellsworth on Saturday, March 4, to build unity and a coordinated action plan in the face of national threats to our safety, health care, economy, constitutional rights, the environment, and public education. The event is free and open to the public. It is co-sponsored by the Women’s March on Washington–MDI, Resources for Organizing and Social Change, Hancock County Democratic Committee and Maine People’s Alliance.



“These are times like no other in our nation’s history,” states Maine’s Attorney General Janet Mills who will address the group, estimated by organizers to draw upwards of 300 people, according to a press release. “We must step up and defend liberty and freedom for all, the founding principals of our great democracy.”



“The charge to the Assembly,” according to Phil Bailey of the Maine People’s Alliance, “is to identify specific strategies and actions we can take to ensure our government serves all residents of Hancock County.”



Participants will break into small groups and develop specific plans by their area of interest. “People will vote on what is most important to them, and priorities for coordinated action will be set in democratic fashion,” said Bailey. “Folks can sign up to work on what interests them most.”



Break-out groups include Economic Fairness, Healthcare, Civil Rights, Education, Renewable Energy/Climate Change, and Making Money Work.



The assembly will take place at the Ellsworth Middle School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the first hour devoted to networking and refreshments, and the program starting at 10 a.m. sharp.



For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page, facebook.com/events/581558245375713/.



If an organization you represent would like to be involved, contact Nathalie Arruda at nathalie.arruda@gmail.com or Phil Bailey at Phil@mainepeoplesalliance.org. Carpooling is encouraged and can be coordinated on the event’s Facebook page. RSVPs are appreciated to help with planning.

