News Feature

Blue Hill Originally published in Castine Patriot, August 3, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, August 3, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, August 3, 2017 Oxford to share journey as a conservation photographer

Renowned wildlife photographer Pete Oxford will present a talk, “My Journey As A Conservation Photographer,” illustrated with his stunning photographs. The presentation is part of the ongoing MERI lecture series whose theme this year is “Climate Change and Our Ocean Planet.”



The talk is on Friday, August 11, at 6 p.m. with a reception for the speaker at 5:30 p.m. at the MERI Center For Environmental Studies, 55 Main Street in Blue Hill. All MERI lectures are free and open to the public. Seating is limited.



Oxford is regarded as one of the most influential 40 nature photographers in the world. His photos of wildlife and indigenous peoples have appeared in National Geographic, BBC Wildlife, Time, International Wildlife, Smithsonian, Geo, Outdoor Photography, The Economist and other leading magazines.



The British-born photographer and longtime resident of Ecuador originally trained as a marine biologist. For three decades he has used his camera as a tool to preserve wildlife and promote conservation. He is a member of the Royal Geographic Society and a Founder Fellow of the International League of Conservation Photographers. In 2015, he was Ecuadorian photographer of the year. For more information, visit meriresearch.org, email info@meriresearch.org or call 374-2135.

