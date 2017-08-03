Noted author to deliver Pulliam Lecture

News Feature

Blanche Wiesen Cook, author of the three-volume biography of Eleanor Roosevelt, will deliver the ninth annual Deborah Pulliam Memorial Lecture on Tuesday, August 8, at 7 p.m. The third and concluding volume of Cook’s biography, Eleanor Roosevelt: The War Years and After, was published last year, and was listed by the New York Times as one of the 100 most important books to be published in 2016. She was interviewed on Ken Burns’s “The Roosevelts: An Intimate History,” the TV Documentary produced in 2014.



Dr. Cook is Professor Emerita of the John Jay College of the City University of New York, and she received her PhD. in History from the Johns Hopkins University. In addition to the three volumes on Eleanor Roosevelt, Cook has authored The Declassified Eisenhower: A Divided Legacy of Peace and Political Warfare.



The Pulliam Lectures were established in 2009 to honor the memory and achievements of Deborah Pulliam, a longtime supporter of the Castine Historical Society. The Lecture will take place at the Delano auditorium on the campus of the Maine Maritime Academy. It is free and open to the public.



The Castine Historical Society, located in the Abbott School and Samuel P. Grindle House on the town common, is a 501(c)3 organization that serves as a window into Castine’s extraordinary past. For more information about the Castine Historical Society and it’s programs, please call (207) 326-4118 or visit www.castinehistoricalsociety.org.

