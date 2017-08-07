Leighton Jewelry and Design finds home in Blue Hill

News Feature

Brett Leighton, owner of Leighton Jewelry and Design, opened his store in May inside Sara Sara’s and brought with him his longtime apprentice, in background, Sean Gray.

by Anne Berleant

For those in search of fine, custom-designed jewelry or in need of jewelry repairs, Leighton Jewelry and Design has a home inside SaraSara’s on Main Street in Blue Hill.



“I fix about anything walks in the door,” owner Brett Leighton said.



Born in Ellsworth, raised in Millbridge, and perhaps a distant relation to SaraSara’s owner Sara Leighton’s husband, Brett Leighton has owned stores in Boothbay Harbor, Augusta and the Camden area.



He specializes in jewelry designs using tourmaline, Maine’s state stone, “the top semi-precious gem in the world,” he said. His display cases, though, hold everything from sterling silver to diamonds.



Leighton began working with precious stones and metals in 2004, when he joined the Bangor Mineral Club. A former contractor and martial arts teacher, he has shown his designs around the United States, he said.



His move to Blue Hill in May was prompted by a desire to be close to his two children living in the area.



“I didn’t want to get too far from my grandchildren,” he said.

