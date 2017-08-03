Touring Through Time celebrates community transition

News Feature

Eden Walton, left, Ester Walton and their mother Melissa wear outfits to replicate style from the early days on the Island.

by Monique Labbe

The Deer Isle-Stonington Historical Society celebrated another year of Touring Through Time with demonstrations and displays on July 30.



The theme for this year’s Touring Through Time on the island was “People from Away,” as photos and documents from the archives depicted the transition from a strictly year-round community to a blend with seasonal, or “summer” residents.



Sandy Oliver, a food historian and columnist for several publications, discussed food for tourists to keep with the theme, highlighting various Maine-specific foods visitors to the Island may be looking to try.



Penobscot Bay Press publisher Nat Barrows was on hand to give demonstrations on earlier uses of the printing press and how it served the newspaper industry, while Carol Bacon demonstrated her knowledge of hand-spinning wool. Several reenactors dressed in period clothing walked the grounds of the historical society throughout the day.

