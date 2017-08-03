News Feature

Stonington Originally published in Castine Patriot, August 3, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, August 3, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, August 3, 2017 Center for Coastal Fisheries to host annual Nautical Auction

Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries, a nonprofit working to secure a sustainable future for fisheries in Eastern Maine, will host its eighth annual auction fundraiser on Monday, August 7. This year’s Nautical Auction will take place at Opera House Arts in Stonington. The evening kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with a preview of items. The live auction begins at 6 p.m.



Over 70 items have been donated to the event, which has expanded to include not only decorated wooden buoys but other nautical items and experiences. Attendees can bid on paintings, sculptures, jewelry, kayaking adventures, boat cruises, educational courses, a scenic flight, overnight trips, and more.



Providers include Maine artists Alice Spencer, Doug Wilson and Tom Kellogg, Peter Beerits, and Jill Hoy, jeweler A.G.A Correa & Son, author Katherine Hall Page, the WoodenBoat School, and local businesses Stonington Seafood, Island Fishing Gear, Driftwood Kayak, Billings Diesel and Marine, and Owl Furniture. For a complete list of items and providers, visit coastalfisheries.org/events/nautical-auction/.



For more information on this year’s Nautical Auction, or to donate an item, contact Bobbi Billings, administrative director, at 367-2708. Pre-bids are being accepted at this time.

