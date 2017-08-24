Union 93 names interim Director of Special Services

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

Cathy Lewis, a former interim principal at Surry Elementary School, has been chosen as interim Director of Special Services for Union 93, serving Blue Hill, Brooksville, Castine, Penobscot and Surry school districts. Lewis has worked as a teacher and administrator in education for 46 years, including eight years as principal at Brewer Elementary School, and brings a love of interaction with children to the position.



“This is the first job I’ve had where I’m a step removed [from students],” she said. “So part of what will feed me will be to be in schools with children who use [special] services.”



During Lewis’s two-year tenure at Surry Elementary School, beginning in July 2012, the school received an “A” grade from the Department of Education both years.



Lewis has not served as a special education administrator before but will work with teachers as the “administrator responsible for student programming,” she said. “The beauty and strength is that there are such capable and experienced special education staff in the union, who are strong in guiding principles and belief systems…And Sheila [Irvine] is my support system.”



Former director Sheila Irvine was hired last week as Adams School principal in Castine, leaving the director position vacant. Lewis plans to stay in her new position until a permanent replacement is found.



“Relationships are the most important part of this job,” she said. “My whole belief system is we reach out to people and good things happen.”

