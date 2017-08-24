Maine Poet Laureate visits Castine

News Feature

by Sharon Bray

Stuart Kestenbaum of Deer Isle, Maine’s newest Poet Laureate, travels around the state to promote reading and writing poetry.



On August 15, he led a workshop and gave an evening reading of his own work at Witherle Memorial Library in Castine, sponsored by Friends of the library.



A former director of Haystack Mountain School of Crafts, Kestenbaum retired from that position in 2015.



Having published books of poems and essays, he was appointed as Maine’s fifth Poet Laureate in March 2016, succeeding Wesley McNair. His books include Only Now, 2014, The View from Here, 2012, and Prayers and Run-on Sentences, 2007. All are available at Blue Hill Books.



As Maine’s poetry leader, Kestenbaum produces “Poems from Here” on public radio in collaboration with the Maine Arts Commission and The Maine Writers and Publishers Alliance. Each week he reads a poem by a contemporary Maine poet or a poet with Maine connections. Mostly he reads live poets, having made an exception to include the late Phillip Booth of Castine.



In a discussion after Kestenbaum’s library program, he was asked what he likes about being Maine’s Poet Laureate.



Freedom to promote poetry with programs like the one on Maine Public, Kestenbaum noted as an advantage.



“If I went to them and said, ‘I’m a poet and my work has been published many places,’ I don’t think they would welcome me the way they did.”



Kestenbaum continues to write new poems, setting aside regular time to write, a practice he recommended to his Castine audience.



Poems he read from his books included one about Dunkin’ Donuts in Bucksport and another on starting his cold Subaru that’s “going to take me places.”



He also read more recent work for which he used lists of unrelated words submitted by readers from a couple of events. That process he said calls the poet to let imagination lead from one line to another.



In an interview last winter, Kestenbaum said when he is writing a poem, “I want to end up someplace I didn’t know about,” to make a discovery. “I didn’t know I’d end up there.” His discovery method though, “sometimes doesn’t work.” Revision and starting over become part of the poet’s life.



“Getting started is hard,” Kestenbaum said.



In Castine, he read his poem “Prayer” including these lines: “…we/ don’t know how to start, how to just close /our eyes and let something dance between/our hearts and our lips….”

