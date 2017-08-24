Surry Elementary School

News Feature

<p>surryschool.org, 667-9358



First day: Tuesday, September 5.



School hours: 8:10-2:50 p.m. Students may arrive beginning at 7:45 a.m.



Administration



Principal: Fred Cole, fcole@surryschool.org />

Secretary: Cathy Rossignol, crossignol@surryschool.org />

Superintendent Mark Hurvitt, 374-9927, mhurvitt@schoolunion93.org />

Director of Special Services: Cathy Lewis, interim, 374-9927, clewis@schoolunion93.org />

Athletic Director: Larry Deans, ldeans@surryschool.org />

Snapshot



Grades: pre-K-8.



Total number of students: 120



Pre-K: 9, Kindergarten: 16, Grade 1: 11, Grade 2: 19, Grade 3: 13, Grade 4: 9, Grade 5: 10, Grade 6: 12, Grade 7: 13, Grade 8: 8



Full-time teachers: 11.



Part-time teachers: 4. Support staff: 9



2017-18 budget, pre-K-12: $2,540,216



New Staffing



We have several new staff members joining us this year. Surry parent, eighth grade advisor, and pre-K assistant teacher Courtney Weaver is our new fifth grade teacher. Long-time middle school music educator, and professional drummer Joe Wainer is our new music teacher. Katie Keefe, a former assistant at the Peninsula Montessori School, is our new pre-K assistant, and Bree Baxter joins us an educational technician after having worked for Kidspeace and the Ellsworth and Bangor school departments. Longtime Spanish teacher Jillian Liversidge is rejoining us to teach Spanish. Art teacher Rebecca Poole-Hayne will be teaching three days per week, up from two.



Meals



Student lunch, $2.65; reduced price, $0.40. Student breakfast, served 7:45 a.m., $1.50. Adult lunch, $6. Extra milk: $0.25. Free/reduced meal applications will be sent home on the first day of school.



First week’s menu



(Alternate choice: bagel and cream cheese, yogurt)



Tuesday, September 5: Caesar chicken wrap, animal crackers, fruit juice, baby carrots w/dip, milk



Wednesday, September 6: chef salad w/tuna, crackers, watermelon slice, ice cream, milk



Thursday, September 7: bacon turkey ranch wrap, chips, pickle, broccoli salad, applesauce, milk



Friday, September 8: chicken quesadilla, cowboy corn salad, steamed rice, chilled pineapple, Jell-o w/topping.



Buses



Bus A. High school run: 1300-1900 Toddy Pond Rd. 6:20; Cunningham Ridge Rd. 6:25; 800-100 Toddy Pond Rd. 6:30; Blue Hill Rd. 6:35; Ringbolt Ln., Patten Pond Rd., Jellison Ridge Rd. 6:40; North Bend Rd. 6:45; Surry Elementary 6:50; George Stevens Academy 7 a.m.



Elementary school run: Blue Hill Rd. 7:10; 100-800 Toddy Pond Rd. 7:15; Cunningham Ridge Rd. 7:25; 900-1300 Toddy Pond Rd. 7:30; Ringbolt Ln., Patten Pond Rd., Jellison Ridge Rd. 7:40; North Bend Rd. 7:45; Surry Elementary School 8 a.m.



Bus B. High school run: Surry Rd. at Town Line 6:15; Wharf Rd. 6:20; Morgan Bay Rd. 6:25; Newbury Neck Rd. 6:30; Surry Elementary 6:50; Ellsworth High School 7 a.m.



Elementary school run: Surry Rd. at Town Line 7:15; Wharf Rd. 7:20; Morgan Bay Rd. 7:25; Newbury Neck Rd. 7:30; Surry Elementary 7:50 a.m.



No-school days



October 6, 9



November 10, 22-24



December 25-29



January 1, 12 15



February 19-23



March 23



April 16-20



May 28



Last student day: June 14

