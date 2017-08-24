News Feature

<p>sedgwickschool.org; 359-5002



First day: Thursday, August 31



School photos day: Wednesday, September 6



Back to school night, Tuesday, September 12, 5 p.m.



School hours: 7:55 a.m.-2:50 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 for bus students or those having breakfast.



Administration



Principal: John Dow, jdow@sedgwickschool.org />

Administrative Assistant: Lynette Grindle, lgrindle@sedgwickschool.org />

Superintendent Christian Elkington, 348-9100, celkington@su76.org />

Special Education Director: Kathleen Glennon, 348-9100, kglennon@su76.org />

Athletic Director: Naomi Dorr, ryandorr28@yahoo.com />

Snapshot



Grades: pre-K-8



Number of students: 108



Pre-K: 8, grade K: 8, Grade 1: 11, Grade 2: 13, Grade 3: 8, Grade 4: 9, Grade 5: 12, Grade 6: 11, Grade 7: 10, Grade 8: 18.



Full-time teachers/staff: 8



Part-time teachers/staff: 3



Support staff: 9



2017-18 budget, pre-K-12: 2,400,641



New Staffing



John Dow is the new principal of Sedgwick Elementary School. Mr. Dow has served in many administrative and teaching roles across the state, country and around the world. John has extensive experience in working successfully with differing staffs and communities and is known for his creative, problem solving approaches as a teacher, teammate and leader. John earned his bachelor’s degree from St. Michael’s College and his master’s from the University of Southern Maine.



Kathleen Glennon is the new Director of Special Services for Union 76. Kathy has experience as a special education teacher, assistant special ed. director and director of special ed. in Massachusetts, while also having taught classes at Emmanuel College. Having relocated to Brooklin Kathy brings many strengths to the director’s position including knowledge, experience, problem-solving, and the ability to teach teachers. Kathy earned her bachelor’s from Northeastern University, a master’s from Lesley College and her CAES from Boston College.



Meals



Student lunch: $3. Reduced lunch price: $0.40. Breakfast, $1, reduced price, free. Adult lunch $6.75. Extra milk: $0.35.



Free/reduced meal applications available from school or superintendent’s office.



Thursday, August 31: Breakfast—cereal, toast, yogurt, fruit, juice or milk. Lunch—chicken nuggets, rice, salad, fruit, milk.



Friday, September 1: Breakfast—cereal, toast, yogurt, fruit, juice or milk. Lunch—tacos on tortilla shells, salad bar, fruit milk.



Buses



Bus 1 Dwight’s Run, nut-free bus: Old County Rd. 6:50; Deer Run Ln. 6:55; Proceed to 172 6:59; Corner of Old Steamboat and Cart Pt. 7:11; Byards Pt. Rd. 7:16; Go right onto Herrick Rd.; Turn at Nichols Day Camp Rd. 7:20; Proceed up Cat. Hill Rd.; Proceed to school: 7:30 a.m. After drop off, pick up Deer Isle-Stonington High School students.



Bus 2 Gretchen’s Run: Start at Graytown Rd. 6:45; Sis Porter Rd. 6:47; Turn right and proceed to C&G 6:52; turn around and proceed to Rte 15; Turn right onto Ridge Rd. 7:06 a.m., picking up right side only; proceed to old main frame bldg. 7:10; proceed to Sedgwick-Blue Hill town line 7:12; proceed back Sedgwick Ridge picking up right side only; proceed to school 7:30. After drop off, pick up George Stevens Academy students.



No-school days



September 4



October 6, 9, 13



November 10, 22-24



December 26-30



January 1, 12, 15



February 19-23



March 16, 23



April 16-20



May 28



Last student day: June 11

