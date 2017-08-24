Maine Maritime Academy

News Feature

President: Dr. William Brennan



Convocation: Monday, August 28, 2 p.m.



First day: Tuesday, August 29.



Various programs link the community and academy, as detailed below.



Student Sponsor Program



The Student Sponsor Program seeks community volunteers to serve as host families for out-of-state students new to the college this year. Initiated more than 10 years ago, the program is designed to pair new students with faculty, staff, and community hosts. The program gives new students a chance to meet members of the MMA and Castine communities as a way to ease the often-stressful transition to college life. In turn, members of the community gain an insider’s view of student life and activities at the college and develop personal relationships with students. Sponsors must live within a reasonable distance of the academy and are requested to attend a reception to introduce sponsors and students and review the expectations of the program. The reception will be held on Monday, September 25, at 4 p.m. in the Harborview dining room (Alfond Student Center) on campus. Prospective sponsors must fill out applications, which are available at the Castine Town Office or by calling Rhonda Varney at 326-2220. Sponsors are asked to host one student per year and are welcome to host up to four at a time.



Job bulletin board



The office of career services maintains a free, online job bulletin platform for students and the community. Initiated 10 years ago, the original program pairs students seeking off-campus employment with prospective employers in the greater Castine area. Job notices are posted free of charge. Jobs posted include yard work, snow removal, home repairs and painting, baby-sitting, house cleaning, clerical work, house-sitting and pet care. Employment may be ongoing, periodic, or one-time. Details such as wage, personal and professional references, and verification of professional skills are the responsibility of the potential employer and employee. The public is encouraged to take advantage of this job-posting opportunity throughout the year. Register as an employer at careercenter.mma.edu. Create an account, and once approved you can post, edit and delete your job at your convenience. Please contact Deborah.Harman@mma.edu or call (207) 326-2276 if further assistance is required.



Athletics



A variety of sports information can be found on the school’s website, including schedules, stats and live web casts of some matches. Visit marinersports.org. Regular season matches are free and the public is welcome.



Continuing Education



For continuing education courses, visit mainemaritime.edu/continuing-education.



Calendar



August 28 Convocation



September 16-17 Homecoming Weekend



October 7-8 Class of 2021 Regimental Induction Weekend



October 9 Columbus Day, no classes



October 19 17th Annual Career Fair



November 10 Veterans Day Celebration



November 11 Navy/Marine Corps Ball



November 20-24 Thanksgiving break



December 11-15 Final exams



December 16 - January 14 Winter break



January 15 Classes resume



March 5-9 Spring break



March 28 Regimental Awards Banquet



April 4 Student Life Awards Banquet



April 30-May 4 Final exams



May 4 Cruise begins in port



May 5 Commencement



May 9 T/S State of Maine departs

