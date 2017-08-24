News Feature

Deer Isle & Stonington Originally published in Castine Patriot, August 24, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, August 24, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, August 24, 2017 Local schools see little boost from added state education dollars

by Anne Berleant

Six of the seven Peninsula elementary schools and the Deer Isle-Stonington School District are not receiving any of the $48.4 million in additional education funding announced when the two-year state budget passed in Augusta in July.



The additional school funding is the first part of a two-year, $162 million increase, part of an agreement that saw the legislature eliminate a 3-percent tax surcharge on high income households that voters had approved in November.



“I don’t know why with the influx of millions of dollars, our [schools’ subsidies] didn’t change,” said Union 93 Superintendent Mark Hurvitt, who administers the Blue Hill, Brooksville, Castine, Penobscot and Surry school districts.



Local Peninsula and Island schools are categorized as minimum receiver schools based on their towns’ relative high property values, according to the state funding model, and their subsidies are calculated as a flat percentage of special education costs. That percentage increased to 33 percent, from the 30 percent of the past three years, benefiting some local schools.



However, in Penobscot, the state subsidy was cut nearly in half for 2018, because of a drop in special education costs. The drop in subsidy means the school starts the budget year “$1,200 in the hole,” Hurvitt said. “It won’t be catastrophic” but will affect carryover, or what’s left in the budget to use in future budgets, lessening the local tax burden.



Blue Hill will receive almost $27,000 more subsidy but that is just a 3.2 percent drop in its $5.7 million budget.



Deer Isle-Stonington is set to receive $165,000 less in subsidy this year but, overall, the subsidy represents a higher percentage than all other local schools except for Sedgwick. (See chart below.)



Only Sedgwick has benefited from the additional funding announced in July, an increase of $24,488. A query to the Sedgwick School’s superintendent, Christian Elkington, as to why the school will receive an increase in subsidy, when other minimum receiver schools did not, was not answered by press time.



Hurvitt said understanding the state subsidy process is difficult.



“It’s cloak-and-dagger, it’s so opaque,” he said. “It’s a guessing game at budget time.”

