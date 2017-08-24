Deer Isle-Stonington schools convert to new administrative model

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

The 2017-18 school year is only a couple of weeks away for Deer Isle-Stonington students, and with it comes changes to the administrative structure between the high school and elementary school.

Both schools will continue to have a building principal in place to cover the day-to-day operations, assisting teachers and handling behavioral issues and discipline in their respective schools. The main difference this year is that those principals will be relieved of some of the bigger administrative duties, such as leading supervision and staff evaluation, and assisting with the creation of the budget and curriculum. Those duties will now fall on the Head of Schools, a new position introduced in CSD 13 this year.

The three administrators will operate in tandem and not as a hierarchy and will assist each other as needed. While the Head of Schools will oversee evaluations, the building principals will also have a hand in that department.



Additionally, the principal at the elementary school will be in charge of overseeing Response to Intervention, while the principal at the high school will serve as athletic director for grades 7 through 12.

Lynne Witham was hired as the Head of Schools in early August. She has been with the district since last school year as the Adult Education Director. Witham will continue in that role, though an Ed. Tech 3 will be hired to assist with the day-to-day operations of the adult education program. In addition to her duties as Head of Schools, she will also serve as the point person for behavior management for the seventh and eighth grades at the elementary school.

Tara McKechnie was hired in early August as the new principal at Deer Isle-Stonington Elementary School, replacing Carla Magoon, who resigned earlier this year in favor of a teaching position at the school. McKechnie has been a longtime educator at Blue Hill Consolidated School and has taught each grade from kindergarten through eighth.



Ed Hatch joined the administrative team as the principal of Deer Isle-Stonington High School in July, replacing Todd West, who resigned in June and has since taken the principal role at Bucksport Middle School. Hatch was the assistant principal at Bucksport High School, as well as the school’s athletic director, for the past six years. He has also been a physical education teacher there since 2002. In addition to his principal duties, Hatch will also serve as the athletic director for grades 7 through 12.

