Deer Isle-Stonington Elementary School and High School

News Feature

Kindergarten through grade 9, first day, Thursday, August 31. Elementary school hours: 7:55 a.m.-2:50 p.m. Open house, Tuesday, August 29, 4:30 p.m.



Grades 10-12, first day Friday, September 1. High school hours: 7:50 a.m.-2:40 p.m.



Websites: elementary school, dises.org; high school, dishs.org, Union 76, sites.google.com/site/union76superintendentsoffice/



Administration



Head of Schools: J. Lynne Witham, 348-2303, lwitham@dishs.org />

High School Principal: Edward Hatch, 348-2303, ehatch@dishs.org />

Elementary School Principal: Tara McKechnie, 348-6301, tmckechnie@dises.org />

Superintendent: Christian M. Elkington, 348-9100, celkington@su76.org />

Special Education Director: Kathleen Glennon, 348-9100, kglennon@su76.org />

Athletic Director: Edward Hatch, 348-2303, ehatch@dishs.org />

Snapshot



Grades: K-12 316



Number of students:



Elementary 205: Kindergarten: 27, Grade 1: 31, Grade 2: 21, Grade 3: 18, Grade 4: 19, Grade 5: 20, Grade 6: 23, Grade 7: 22, Grade 8: 24



High school 111: Grade 9: 27, Grade 10, 27, Grade 11, 20, Grade 12, 37



Full-time teachers: 34



Part-time teachers: 1



Support staff: 29



2017-18 budget, K-12: $6,252,846



New Staffing



Lynne Witham is the new Head of Schools for CSD 13.



Edward Hatch is the new principal of Deer Isle-Stonington High School.



Tara McKechnie is the new principal of Deer Isle-Stonington Elementary School.



Kathleen Glennon is the new Director of Special Services for Union 76. Kathy has experience as a Special Education Teacher, Assistant Special Ed. Director and Director of Special Ed. in Massachusetts, while also having taught classes at Emmanuel College. Having relocated to Brooklin, Kathy brings many strengths to the director’s position including knowledge, experience, problem-solving, and the ability to teach teachers. Kathy earned her bachelor’s from Northeastern University, a master’s from Lesley College and her CAES from Boston College.



Izaak Bolduc is the new Phys. Ed. and Health Teacher at the high school. Mr. Bolduc brings his love for athletics, movement and teamwork to his first teaching position. He earned his bachelor’s from Husson University.



Tim Goding is the new Guidance Counselor at the high school. Mr. Goding taught science for many years before turning his concern for students and love of learning to counseling, starting first in “not-for-profit” mental health organizations. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine and his master’s from Husson University.



Cori Modisette is the new 7-12 English/Language Arts Teacher at both schools. Ms. Modisette has taught English in grades 2-12. Most recently she has been a librarian in the Portland Public Schools. She is returning to classroom teaching to return to her love, integrated and creative teaching and learning. Cori earned her bachelor’s from the University of St. Joseph and her master’s from Southern Connecticut State University.



Jesse Gorden is the new Special Education Teacher at the high school. Ms. Gorden brings her concern for student success and her problem-solving abilities to her first teaching position. Jesse earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Connecticut.



Carla Magoon is the new English/Language Arts Teacher at the elementary school. Ms. Magoon returns to the classroom to engage students and teammates in the love of learning and to share her expertise in project-based learning. Carla earned her bachelor’s from the University of Maine and her master’s from Grand Canyon University.



Katharine Schrader is the new Special Education Teacher at the elementary school. Ms. Schrader has a long and distinguished career teaching and building programs for students in difficulty around the country. Katharine earned her bachelor’s from the University of Dubuque and her master’s from Lesley University.



Ben Moss is the new Director of Technology for CSD 13. Mr. Moss has served as a teacher and Director of Technology at three schools in New England over the last 20 years. Before moving into education Ben owned his own graphics business after his Honorable Discharge from the Army. Mr. Moss earned his bachelor’s degree from Purchase College, State University of New York.



Sheila Nevells is the new Food Services Supervisor/Manager for CSD 13. Ms. Nevells brings with her extensive cooking and dietary experience on the Peninsula along with her love for young people to this position.



Morgan Witham, a resident of Deer Isle, was hired in the Ed. Tech 3 position in the Planning Room at the elementary school, while Stonington resident Stephen Malcom was hired as the Behavior Room Ed. Tech 3.



Amy Kyzer was hired as Adult Education Ed. Tech 3 and will help oversee the day-to-day operations under Adult Education Director and Head of Schools Lynne Witham.



Meals



Student lunch: $2.80. Reduced lunch price: $0.40. Free/reduced meal applications will be sent home on the first day of school.



First week’s menu not available.



Buses



Bus A, Andrea. Nut-free bus. 6:50 South Deer Isle Cross Rd., down Rte. 15 to Stonington, Whitman Rd. corner; Stonington Manor 7:15, turn at Susie Q’s intersection; back up Rte. 15A to school 7:35.



Bus B, Barbara. Leave Greenlaw Trailer Park 6:40, head to Sand Beach Rd., Stonington, Moose Island Stonington, Green Head 6:45; Highland Ave., Cemetery Rd., turn around to Childs Rds., up Rte. 15A 7; Pressey Village Loop, Center District Crossroad 7:20; proceed to school, 7:40.



Bus C, Selene. Go through town, Evergreen Ct. 6:45; Lowe Rd. 7:10; Cemetery on LDI, picking up Rte. 15 N. Deer Isle on way back to school 7:20; proceed to school 7:35.



Bus D, Sandra. Start at end of Oceanville, to Tea Hill, turn right leaving Tea Hill, picking up on way up the island 6:45; go to Judkins Ln., Airport Rd., turn around and proceed up Rte. 15, proceed to King Row 7:10; go to Dow Rd. 7:20; proceed to Quaco Rd. 7:30; proceed to schools for drop off 7:35.



Bus E, Donald. Reach Rd., N. Deer Isle, through Reach Rd. to Sunshine, 6:40; turn at Eaton Point Rd., go to Jericho Bay Rd. 7; proceed to Greenlaw District 7:15; proceed to school 7:35.



Adult Education



Lynne Witham, 348-6443, lwitham@dishs.org />

The learning lab is open for students and adults Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.



No-school days



September 4



October 6,9



November 9,10, 22-24



December 25-29



January 1, 12, 15



February 19-23



March 22,23



April 16-20



May 28



Last student day: June 11



High school graduation: June 10

