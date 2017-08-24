News Feature
Originally published in The Weekly Packet, August 24, 2017
Brooksville Elementary School
<p>brooksvilleschool.org, 326-8500, Facebook: Brooksville Elementary School
First day: pre-K-8th grade, Tuesday, September 5.
School hours: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; classes begin 8 a.m. and end at 2:40 p.m.
Pre-K is held five days a week; prschoolers may ride the bus to school.
Administration
Principal: Cammie Lepper, clepper@brooksvilleschool.org
Secretary: Jackie Pike jpike@brooksvilleschool.org
Superintendent: Mark Hurvitt, 374-9927, mhurvitt@schoolunion93.org
Director of Special Services:Cathy Lewis, interim, 374-9927, clewis@schoolunion.org
Athletic Director: Michelle Charette, mcharette@penobscotschool.org
Snapshot
Grades: pre-K-8
Number of students: 62
Teachers, full-time: 7
Teachers, part-part-time: 5
Support staff: 7
2017-18 budget, pre-K-12: $1,878,395
New Staffing
We have several familiar faces returning to new and official positions at Brooksville this year.
Tanya Bannon, Grades 5/6
Rosanna McFarland, Grades 3/4
Andrea Gray, Preschool & Kindergarten
Brittany Hale, Special Education
Alex Drenga, Ed Tech III
Meals
Student lunch $2.65, reduced price: $0.40. Student breakfast $1, reduced price free. Extra milk: $0.30. Adult lunch $9.50.
Free/reduced meal applications will be sent home on the first day of school.
Tuesday, September 5: Breakfast—bagel, yogurt, milk. Lunch—hamburger black bean salad, veggie, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, September 6: Breakfast—cereal, toast, milk. Lunch—chicken quesadilla, veggie, fruit, milk.
Thursday, September 7: Breakfast—breakfast pizza, milk. Lunch—baked fish, seasoned rice, veggie, fruit, milk.
Friday, September 8: Breakfast—cereal, toast, milk. Lunch—taco salad, fruit, milk.
Buses
All elementary and high school students will be transported to their designated stop on their scheduled bus unless a note, email or call has been made to the school by a parent of the child. Guests of high school students need special permission also by phone in order to ride the Brooksville bus. Parents need to call the Brooksville Elementary School for permission.
Morning bus routes will be the same as last year. Teresa Crosby will pick up students on the Coastal and Bagaduce Roads. Substitute driver Sommer Anderson will pick up students on Cape Rosier and Varnumville Road. Both buses will arrive at the school by 7:30 a.m.
The afternoon busing is changing. Teresa Crosby will pick up GSA students at 2:30 and then return to Brooksville for dismissal at 3:00. Both Sommer and Teresa will leave the school at 3:00. Elementary school students will be getting home an hour later than they did in previous years.
No-school days
October 6, 9
November 10, 22-24
December 25-29
January 1,, 12 15
February 19-23
March 23
April 16-20
May 28
Last student day: June 12