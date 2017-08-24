News Feature

<p>brooksvilleschool.org, 326-8500, Facebook: Brooksville Elementary School



First day: pre-K-8th grade, Tuesday, September 5.



School hours: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; classes begin 8 a.m. and end at 2:40 p.m.



Pre-K is held five days a week; prschoolers may ride the bus to school.



Administration



Principal: Cammie Lepper, clepper@brooksvilleschool.org />

Secretary: Jackie Pike jpike@brooksvilleschool.org />

Superintendent: Mark Hurvitt, 374-9927, mhurvitt@schoolunion93.org />

Director of Special Services:Cathy Lewis, interim, 374-9927, clewis@schoolunion.org />

Athletic Director: Michelle Charette, mcharette@penobscotschool.org />

Snapshot



Grades: pre-K-8



Number of students: 62



Teachers, full-time: 7



Teachers, part-part-time: 5



Support staff: 7



2017-18 budget, pre-K-12: $1,878,395



New Staffing



We have several familiar faces returning to new and official positions at Brooksville this year.



Tanya Bannon, Grades 5/6



Rosanna McFarland, Grades 3/4



Andrea Gray, Preschool & Kindergarten



Brittany Hale, Special Education



Alex Drenga, Ed Tech III



Meals



Student lunch $2.65, reduced price: $0.40. Student breakfast $1, reduced price free. Extra milk: $0.30. Adult lunch $9.50.



Free/reduced meal applications will be sent home on the first day of school.



Tuesday, September 5: Breakfast—bagel, yogurt, milk. Lunch—hamburger black bean salad, veggie, fruit, milk.



Wednesday, September 6: Breakfast—cereal, toast, milk. Lunch—chicken quesadilla, veggie, fruit, milk.



Thursday, September 7: Breakfast—breakfast pizza, milk. Lunch—baked fish, seasoned rice, veggie, fruit, milk.



Friday, September 8: Breakfast—cereal, toast, milk. Lunch—taco salad, fruit, milk.



Buses



All elementary and high school students will be transported to their designated stop on their scheduled bus unless a note, email or call has been made to the school by a parent of the child. Guests of high school students need special permission also by phone in order to ride the Brooksville bus. Parents need to call the Brooksville Elementary School for permission.



Morning bus routes will be the same as last year. Teresa Crosby will pick up students on the Coastal and Bagaduce Roads. Substitute driver Sommer Anderson will pick up students on Cape Rosier and Varnumville Road. Both buses will arrive at the school by 7:30 a.m.



The afternoon busing is changing. Teresa Crosby will pick up GSA students at 2:30 and then return to Brooksville for dismissal at 3:00. Both Sommer and Teresa will leave the school at 3:00. Elementary school students will be getting home an hour later than they did in previous years.



No-school days



October 6, 9



November 10, 22-24



December 25-29



January 1,, 12 15



February 19-23



March 23



April 16-20



May 28



Last student day: June 12

